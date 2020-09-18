€350 PUP 'must be restored' to show 'we are all in this together', says Labour

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) must be restored to its €350 a week level in the event of a new lockdown, a Labour TD has said.

The payment, which was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, is still being claimed by over 200,000 workers laid off due to Covid-19. It was yesterday cut to €300 a week for those who earned more than €300 per week before the pandemic and to €250 per week for those who previously earned between €200 and €300 per week.

Those earning under €200 before the pandemic will still be entitled to the lower rate of €203.

However, Labour Social Protection spokesperson Seán Sherlock said the levels must be immediately restored as additional restrictions are about to be imposed on Dublin and the ongoing restrictions on those in the events sector.

“There is an urgent need now to reverse the cut to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment that came into force yesterday. The payment was cut to €300 for those who earned more than that, and reduced to €250 for those earning between €200 and €300.

“While numbers on the payment had been falling, with new restrictions due to be introduced that will impact on many sectors, incomes must be protected, as more people will now need support.

“Anyone who loses their job or ability to earn an income this weekend because of a move to Level 3 should be provided with the same PUP level payment that was granted earlier in the year.

It should be put back to €350 as it sends an important signal that we are all in this together.

“With PUP payments going in one direction, and restrictions in another, now is the time to protect incomes and give people security.”

An open letter from the entertainment industry group EPIC today called for the reversal of the cut due to the industry being unable to reopen thus far.

At the height of the pandemic, nearly 600,000 people were on some form of payment.