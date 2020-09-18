Covid-19: Dublin restrictions decision will save lives says Catherine Martin 

The decisions that the government makes today on increasing Covid-19 restrictions in Dublin "will ultimately save lives", the Culture Minister has said.

Catherine Martin said that while no decision has been made yet on the additional restrictions that Dublin and the rest of the country will face, there must be "a balance between lives and livelihoods".

Cabinet will meet today to decide whether to move Dublin to Level Three of the Covid-19 framework announced this week.

Sources have indicated that NPHET's advice is that Dublin be subject to a county-wide lockdown, as the capital is moved to Level Three with some additional measures.

NPHET is also set to recommend that third level colleges in Dublin should offer tuition online as much as possible under the "nuanced" Level 3 restrictions likely to be imposed on the capital tomorrow.

Restrictions are also set to be imposed upon restaurants and bars, limiting the sale of food to outdoor areas.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Ms Martin said that the government was aware of the sacrifices it may ask people to make today.

"Any decision about that will be taken by government will not be taken lightly. But obviously health has to come first. The number of cases of Covid, and the level of hospitalisations and deaths we've been told will increase exponentially in the coming weeks unless we take measures know to reduce our contacts. We must stop the virus taking hold of this country. We have to prioritise saving lives."

The chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI), Adrian Cummins has said that the Government is making the hospitality sector “pay for the sins of others", pointing out that a relatively miniscule number of outbreaks have been linked to hospitality settings.

Ms Martin said that the case numbers and modelling from NPHET meant that some form of restrictions needed to be considered.

"We've been told that if we if we don't follow the guidance from NPHET, our model indicates that we would be at 500 to 1000 cases per day by the 14th of October, with 50 to 60% of those in Dublin, and we will see a very large impact on our most vulnerable who are at risk here.

"For me, it's about striking that balance between lives and livelihoods. I have to think of what decisions we take now as a government, to protect people's lives, that's what that's what we're talking about, and ultimately which protects the economy as well that the two are interlinked. And if the decision has to be taken, then I will have to be will be fighting for additional supports."

Ms Martin said that she would be seeking further financial assistance for the sectors of the economy under her remit which are being impacted by further closures, as well as bars and restaurants.