Living with Covid: Ireland at Level 2 under government's new plan 

The Government has launched its plan to help the country live with Covid-19.

The plan will set out how the country will live with the virus for the next six months.

The Cabinet has signed off on the medium-term plan for living with coronavirus, which will have five levels of restrictions.

The Government said: "At all times the priority guiding the plan will be to keep our schools open, while keeping people safe and protecting the resilience of our economy and communities."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that every county is currently at level two.

He said: "This is a plan which gives clarity of each of our responsibilities. It includes concrete measures and shows how we can limit impact of the virus while keeping schools open and protecting and expanding employment.

“The plan is broad and comprehensive. Protecting public health remains an absolute priority.

“The whole country is at level two restrictions.”

He said this will continue for another three weeks.

The Government said that different regions and counties can be at a different level to the national level.

The Government said that at Level 2, “the majority of areas of economy and society, for example: schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open.”

In homes and gardens, “Visitors from one other household only or up to six visitors from two other households or three other households.

“This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.” Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

In sport, there can be up to 100 fans at outdoors games.

There can be up to 200 fans at outdoor games at “venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000”.

Under the plan, wet pubs in Dublin are to remain closed and limiting the number of visitors to homes will come into force from midnight tonight.

Mr Martin also confirmed that a €600m winter package has been approved by Cabinet.

It comes as Green Party leader and Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan restricts his movements, as a member of his household awaits a Covid-19 test.

He attended the Cabinet meeting via teleconference on Tuesday.

Speaking earlier, public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally said he is pleased to see that the Government is not adopting a ‘one size fits all’ approach to Covid-19 restrictions.

Having a strategic plan was “buying time” and would help keep the virus from vulnerable people, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Dr Scally pointed out that it was still unknown what long term effect the virus could have on children and their health. Anything could manifest itself in due course, he warned. If there was no vaccine for some time, then society would have to adopt a different approach and we would have to change the way we live, he said.

However, he was confident that there would be a vaccine as 180 different vaccines were being worked on.

“I am confident that science will come up with a solution.”