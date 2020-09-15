'Wet pubs' in Dublin to remain closed under 'Living With Covid' Plan

Wet pubs in Dublin are to remain closed and limiting the number of visitors to homes will come into force from midnight tonight, under new government restrictions.

In a bid to provide clarity to the country, the Cabinet has approved its ‘Living with Covid Plan’ following a two-and-a-half-hour meeting at Dublin Castle on Tuesday morning.

Ireland will have a new five-level Covid-19 restriction system with the country placed on level 2, and Dublin placed on a level "somewhere between level 2 and level 3".

“It is tighter than level 2 but not quite level 3,” said one source after a detailed discussion among ministers.

However, while Dublin is officially at level 2, but there is a strong sense from senior sources that a move to level 3 next week is “likely”.

Under the plan, announced today, counties and regions will be rated 1-5 on their handling of the virus, with the country being ranked at a level 2 currently.

However, Dublin's ranking was described as being between a 2 and a 3, with government sources saying that the capital required "some nuance".

The difference in the status of Dublin will raise questions about the plan, which was designed to make understanding the level of restrictions easier.

It is believed there is some concern among some ministers that nearly 600 more people have Covid in Dublin now than when Nphet recommended to Government to bring in extra measures for Dublin five days ago.

Read More New restrictions from midnight as government prepares to publish Covid plan

The plan says guidance will be published for each level and how a move from one level to another will be decided upon, but it is not present in the plan.

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the plan was envisaged to run for six to nine months.

Mr Donnelly said that the experience of local lockdowns in the Midlands had shown that the virus could be suppressed.

"So what we learned from the good work of the people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is that if you move locally and if you move quickly and if the community gets behind the public health doctors and their advice, the virus can be suppressed and be suppressed very quickly."

Dr Tomas Ryan, Associate Professor at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology, at Trinity College Dublin has called for "meaningful action" to be taken "as soon as possible" in Dublin in relation to Covid-19 cases, as is it "clear that there is a problem".

Dr Ryan warned that instances of Covid in Dublin will double every two weeks, and will accelerate beyond that rate, if decisive actions are not taken.

"It is one thing for politicians to be clear about what they mean, but it's another to be clear in minds of all of us. The guidelines should be clear so that we know how to react. There should be a good shared understanding of what requirements are,” he said.

Reducing our number of contacts is a "crucial component" in limiting the spread of Covid-19 in Dublin, he said.

He also said that Ireland's testing and tracing system "seems to be at its limit" and "needs to be reinvented".

More to follow…..