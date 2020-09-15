Living With Covid plan: What are the five different levels?

The Government has announced a five-level plan to help the country live with Covid-19 for the next six to nine months.

The entire country has been placed at level 2 with Dublin "somewhere between level 2 and level 3".

Here is what happens in society at each level.

LEVEL 1:

Social and family gatherings in your home or garden: You can have up to 10 visitors from up to three households.

Other settings outside your home or garden: Members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings with strict adherence to the sectoral guidance for those settings. When there is no specific guidance for the meeting, there should be no more than 50 attendees.

Weddings: Up to 100 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

For most venues, a maximum of 100 patrons can attend.

Up to 200 patrons are allowed for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Organised outdoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

For most venues, a maximum of 200 patrons can attend.

Up to 500 patrons can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (with robust protective measures as per sectoral guidance).

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Sports

Training: Normal training sessions and games can take place indoors and outdoors with protective measures.

Matches and events: A maximum of 100 spectators can attend indoor matches or games.

A maximum of 200 spectators can attend outdoor matches or games.

Up to 500 spectators can attend outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000.

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for events such as large national and international sporting events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools: These can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Religious services: Open with protective measures (for example: appropriate social distancing, one-way traffic within the venue, removal of communal prayer items) for up to 50 worshippers.

Where the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted in separated sub-groupings of no more than 50, with additional protective measures as per guidelines.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions: Open with protective measures in place (for example: a maximum capacity to allow 2 metres social distancing, one-way traffic withing the venue).

Maximum numbers are linked to capacity, taking account of public health advice.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars) Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in restaurants, cafes and bars linked to capacity of the establishment - taking account of public health advice.

LEVEL 2:

At Level 2, the majority of areas of economy and society, for example: schools, restaurants, pubs and gyms, are open.

The priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force.

Sporting activities can continue, but with a higher level of restriction.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to limit the number of people you meet at this level.

Social and family gatherings in your home or garden Visitors from one other household only or up to 6 visitors from 2 other households or 3 other households.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden: Members of different households can continue to meet socially in other settings up to 6 people indoors, 15 outdoors from 1, 2 or 3 other households.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Weddings: Up to 50 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

File picture

Up to 50 patrons are permitted and in pods or groups of up to 6 if appropriate, with arrangements to ensure no intermingling of groups.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for larger venues where strict 2 metre seated social distancing and one-way controls for entry and exit can be implemented.

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Organised outdoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Up to 100 patrons are permitted for the majority of venues.

Up to 200 patrons for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (with robust protective measures as per sectoral guidance).

For very large purpose-built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Sports

Training Outdoors: training can take place in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: training, exercise and dance classes can take place in pods of up to 6 inside (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Matches and events up to 100 patrons/spectators outdoors and 50 patrons/spectators indoors up to 200 for outdoor stadia or other fixed outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools: These can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Religious services: Open with protective measures ( for example, appropriate social distancing, one-way traffic within the venue, removal of communal prayer items) for up to 50 worshipers.

Where the premises allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this may be permitted in separated sub-groupings of no more than 50, with additional protective measures as per guidelines.

Funerals: Up to 50 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions: Open with protective measures (for example, a maximum capacity to allow 2 metre distancing, one-way traffic within the venue).

Maximum numbers are linked to capacity, taking account of public health advice.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars): Open with protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls).

Maximum numbers in restaurants and cafes linked to capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from up to 3 households.

Wet pubs: Open with robust protective measures in place (for example: physical distancing, table service only, cleaning regimes, noise controls and so on).

Maximum numbers linked to the capacity of establishment, taking account of public health advice including appropriate social distancing, but with individual groups limited to 6 people from no more than 3 households or the prevailing advice on the mixing of households.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos: Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation: Open with protective measures (for example: staff face coverings, signage, hand sanitiser, regular cleaning of hard surfaces, customer details recorded for contact tracing process).

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers) Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

Work: Work from home if possible.

If you can work from home, you are advised to only attend work for essential on-site meetings, inductions and training.

Domestic travel No restrictions.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education: Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks All remain open with protective measures in place.

Transport: You must wear a face covering if using public transport.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Peak hours for essential workers and essential purposes only.

The priority is to keep schools and childcare facilities open.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes) Open with enhanced protective measures.

Follow HPSC guidance.

LEVEL 3:

The priority at Level 3 is to keep schools and childcare facilities open and minimise disruption in the work force. This means that a number of services will be moved online, some businesses will be closed (for example: pubs, museums and other indoor cultural venues). Restaurants will remain open for take away and outdoor dining only.

In order to keep people safe, you will be asked to reduce the number of people you meet to a minimum and stay in your own region.

Social and family gatherings: In your home or garden Visitors from one other household only OR your own household only.

This will be determined by the prevailing public health advice for the county or other defined geographical area.

Other settings outside your home or garden No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings: Up to 25 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sports

Training Outdoors: Non contact training only in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: professional/elite/inter-county/club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools open with protective measures, for individual training only.

These can open with protective measures, for individual training only.

Religious services: Services move online. Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals: Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions: All venues closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars:) Additional restrictions for indoor dining.

Wet pubs: Additional restrictions.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos: Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation: Open but services limited to residents.

Retail and services: (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers) Face coverings must be worn.

Open with protective measures in place.

There is specific guidance available for:

Work: Work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

Domestic travel: Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from work, education and other essential purposes, if appropriate.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education: Schools and creches are open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education to escalate all appropriate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks: All remain open.

Transport: face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be limited to 50%.

Essential workers and essential purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.

Specific guidance will be provided.

Long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes) Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

LEVEL 4:

Social and family gatherings in your home or garden: Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings: Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place.

Sport

Training Outdoors: Non contact training can take place but only in pods of up to 15.

Indoors: Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes can take place.

Matches and events: No matches or events to take place.

Exemption: Professional and elite sport/inter-county/senior club championship/horse-racing can take place behind closed doors.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools: Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services: Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

File picture.

Funerals: Up to 25 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions: All venues closed.

Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars): Take away food or delivery. No indoor dining.

Outdoor dining limited to a maximum of 15 patrons.

Wet pubs: Outdoor seating only, limited to a maximum of 15 patrons.

Nightclubs, discos and casinos Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation: Open but only for existing guests, and those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers): Face coverings must be worn.

Essential retail and businesses that are primarily outdoors only can remain open. All other retail and personal services closed.

Work: Only essential or other designated workers should go to work.

Domestic travel restrictions: Stay in your county (or other defined geographical area) apart from essential work, education and other essential purposes.

Schools, early learning and childcare services, adult and higher education: Schools and creches will remain open with protective measures.

Further, higher and adult education moves primarily online with appropriate protective measures in place for essential attendance on site.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks: All remain open.

Transport: Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes) Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

LEVEL 5:

At Level 5, the public health risk means that you will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within 5kms of your home. There will be no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

Social and family gatherings i n your home or garden: Own household only - no visitors.

Other settings outside your home or garden No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

Weddings: Up to 6 guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Organised indoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager.

For example: business, training events, conferences, events in theatres and cinemas or other arts events (excluding sport).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings: These are controlled environments with a named event organiser, owner or manager. For example: outdoor Arts events, training events.

No organised outdoor gatherings should take place.

Exercise and sporting events: Training Individual training only. No exercise or dance classes.

Matches and events: No matches or events to take place.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools Gyms/leisure centres/swimming pools closed.

Religious services Services will be held online.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer.

Funerals: Up to 10 mourners can attend.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions: All venues closed.

Online services available.

Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars): Take away food or delivery only.

Wet pubs: Take away or delivery only.

Nightclubs, discos, casinos: Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation: Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.

Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers) Face coverings must be worn.

Essential retail only: All other retail and personal services closed.

Work Work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Domestic travel restrictions: Stay at home.

Exercise within 5 kilometres of home.

Schools, creches and higher and adult education: Open with protective measures in place.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks Open with protective measures in place.

Transport: Face coverings must be worn.

Walk or cycle where possible.

Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25%.

Avoid public transport - essential workers and essential purposes only.

Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals: Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with outhers and in activities outside home. Specific guidance will be issued.

Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes): Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.