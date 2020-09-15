NPHET reduces 14-day quarantine to 10 days for people with Covid-19

The country's leading coronavirus experts have confirmed that people diagnosed with the virus can now self-isolate for a reduced period of time.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre updated its guidance on self-isolation, reducing the period for people with Covid-19 from 14 days to 10 days.

“NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence," said acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.

“Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence," said Dr Glynn.

The latest coronavirus case numbers confirmed that Dublin is "markedly different" to the rest of the country.

Of 208 confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday, just over half (108) are located in Dublin.

Of the remainder, 18 are in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, nine in Kildare, eight in Waterford, seven in Cork, and six in both Limerick and Wexford. The remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that, based on the evidence and data, Dublin is different from the rest of the country.

"Depending on how you count it, a 10- or 20-fold increase in the incidence of the virus in Dublin in the space of a few weeks, and while that has not yet resulted in a dramatic increase in people in hospitals, ICUs, or deaths, the truth is it's probably going to head that way if we don't get on top of it," said Mr Varadkar.

"We've watched it happening in Madrid and we don't want to go there. There is an opportunity to flatten the curve and we will have to make a decision as a Government tomorrow as to what mix of additional restrictions will be required in the capital."

Leo Varadkar: 'A 10- or 20-fold increase in the incidence of the virus in Dublin in the space of a few weeks.' Picture: Julien Behal Photography.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of the virus continue to appear on the Irish horse racing circuit — Danny Sheehy has become the third Irish jockey to test positive for Covid-19 in recent days.

He had two rides at the Curragh on Sunday and was replaced on Monday.

Mr Sheehy's brother, fellow jockey Mikey, tested positive over the weekend and followed the news that his housemate Shane Crosse had returned a positive test on Friday.

"Following precautionary tests taken over the weekend, jockey Danny Sheehy has returned a positive test for Covid-19," said Horse Racing Ireland in a statement on Monday. "He was asymptomatic prior to the test and is now self-isolating. Contact tracing continues.

"All other tests taken over the weekend, including contact tracing and those at the yard of Joseph O'Brien, returned negative."

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: "Public health are satisfied with all approaches we have taken and we will continue to be in regular communication."