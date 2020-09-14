Self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days

For those who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case the quarantine period remains 14 days.
Self-isolation period for confirmed Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days

Guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the full two weeks would be necessary if symptoms are still present.

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 15:38 PM
Michelle McGlynn

The self-isolation period for people with Covid-19 has reduced from 14 days to 10.

Guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the full two weeks would be necessary if symptoms are still present.

According to updated advice on the website, self-isolation is only to be stopped when both of these apply:

  • you have had no fever for five days 
  • it has been 10 days since you first developed symptoms 

For those who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case the quarantine period remains 14 days.

People who need to self-isolate include those who have symptoms of Covid-19, those waiting for a test appointment and test results if they have symptoms and those who have had a positive test result.

The HPSC is reminding people that even if they only have mild symptoms or no symptoms, they can still spread the virus to others.

Read More

Living with Covid-19 roadmap: What do the five levels mean?

Guidance for self-isolating is as follows:

DO 

  • Stay at home, in a room with a window you can open.
  • Keep away from others in your home as much as you can. Use a separate toilet if possible.
  • Check your symptoms - call a doctor if they get worse. Phone your doctor if you need to - do not visit them.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes using a tissue - clean your hands properly afterwards.
  • Wash your hands properly and often.
  • Use your own towel - do not share a towel with others.
  • Clean your room every day with a household cleaner or disinfectant.

DON'T 

  • Do not go outside unless you have your own outdoor space where you can get some fresh air.
  • Do not go to work, school, religious services or public areas.
  • Do not share your things. For example, food, dishes, drinking glasses or other household items.
  • Do not use public transport or taxis.
  • Do not invite visitors to your home.

Read More

Picture of doctor protesting anti-mask march goes viral

More in this section

Government%20briefing%20017 ‘Significant’ delay in HSE report could stall medical card changes for terminal patients
Coronavirus Restaurant owners call on people to take Covid-19 seriously after 9 staff test positive
Boris Johnson visits Stormont British government's Brexit approach has 'backfired', says Leo Varadkar
#covid-19social distancingquarantinehealth

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices