Living with Covid-19 roadmap: What do the five levels mean?

The Government's proposed roadmap for living with Covid-19 will see counties and regions graded 1-5 on the prevalence of the virus, with each level dictating the level of restrictions in place in that area.

Under the Government's plan, the levels will be assessed based on the 14-day prevalence of the virus, the time of year, the level of community transmission, and the rate of hospital and ICU admissions.

Nationally, Ireland is seen as being around a two on the proposed scale, though Dublin is thought to be "far closer to a three" by sources.

The scale will affect things like household visits, for example, where a level one alert allows ten visitors from three households but a level three allows six from just one.

It is envisaged that the country, or parts of it, would fluctuate between a two and a four for much of the winter, with one being a best-case scenario and a five being "very, very bad".

If the country was to reach a five nationwide, we would likely see a return to the kind of lockdown imposed in March, though the government sees this as a drastic step, one it would be reluctant to take.

WORK

Under the plan, working from home where possible will remain the advice up to level three, at which level people will be told to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

At levels four and five, only essential workers will be permitted to attend in person.

Public transport will largely follow the same format, with the existing guidance in place for levels one and two and necessary travel only in level three.

Levels four and five would see essential workers only permitted to use buses, trains and trams.

SCHOOLS

Sources say this will be key in ensuring other parts of the economy and society continue The Government has made no secret of the fact that it views having schools open as extremely important to the Irish society and economy.

Under the new plan, every effort will be made to keep schools, childcare facilities, and colleges open.

They would only be closed in the event of a region or the country moving to a level five stage of alert.

Sources say this will be key to ensuring other parts of the economy and society can continue.

PUBS

The reopening of so-called "wet pubs" has been a vexing issue since it was delayed at the end of August.

Under the plan, that reopening wouldn't be delayed again, except possibly in Dublin.

In levels one and two, establishments would be open in the manner we currently see - with restricted numbers and with extra protective measures.

A move to levels three and four would see bars and restaurants limited to outdoor seating for a maximum of 15 people and food limited to takeaway and delivery.

Under level five, all the establishments would be closed.

TRAVEL

The return of the 5km radius would be on the cards, but only if a region reaches level five.

At levels three and four, restrictions would be brought in requiring people to stay within their counties or regions, though it is unlikely this will be imposed in Dublin.

Internationally, Ireland is also set to scrap the green list of safe countries. One government source said that plan had "fallen by the wayside".

Instead, Ireland will join the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC)'s traffic light system. This weekly map of Europe outlines the safest areas for travel.

Travellers to non-green areas would have to take tests before and after travel.

SPORTS AND CULTURE

The plan also makes allowances for crowds to resume attending sporting events.

In levels one and two, up to 500 people will be able to attend venues of up to 5,000 capacity and up to 5,000 people will be allowed to attend events in venues such as Croke Park.

However, the plan will be harshest on cultural venues, with sector-wide closures from level three on.