Covid-19: 14-day incidence rate increased by a third in one week

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 14:01 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Ireland's 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people has increased by more than a third in the past seven days.

New figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control puts the country's average at 40.6 - it was 29.6 last Saturday.

The UK is now at 45.1 while Germany is at 21.1.

It comes amid a fresh appeal from the acting Chief Medical Officer to the people of Dublin to break the "chains of transmission" following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Catherine Motherway, Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at University Hospital Limerick, is worried about what might happen if cases continue to increase.

"As we have more numbers, the more likely we are to see older people get the disease and we know that older people are at more risk of requiring hospitalisation and requiring intensive care," said Dr Motherway.

"We also know that as we try and prepare for the winter in the hospital system we want to continue to deliver care to our scheduled patients and if we see a surge in Covid then that will interfere with that because we all know our hospital system is stretched."

Gardaí handed powers to close pubs and restaurants breaching Covid-19 restrictions

