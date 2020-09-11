Trinity College to test for Covid-19 on campus; serial testing to begin in direct provision centres

TCD's is the first test centre to open at a third level institute
Trinity College to test for Covid-19 on campus; serial testing to begin in direct provision centres

Trinity College Dublin will start testing students, staff and close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the coming days. It is the first third level institute to do so. File Picture.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 17:31 PM
Maresa Fagan

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) hopes to get ahead of any Covid-19 outbreaks by rolling out testing in collaboration with the HSE from Monday, September 21, while serial testing will begin at accommodation centres for asylum seekers and refugees this weekend.

TCD will begin testing students, staff, and close contacts of confirmed cases that present with Covid-19 symptoms at the first test centre to open at a third level institute.

The university is providing two nurses and an administrator to staff the Covid-19 test centre and the HSE will provide PPE and swabbing kits, process swabs, and carry out contact tracing.

Dr David McGrath, d irector of college health services, described the initiative as a “win-win” for the university and health service as it will reduce the staffing requirement for the HSE and help contain viral spread.

“We thought it would be a good idea to try to test people as quickly as possible to try to prevent cluster development in the university," Dr McGrath said.

With so many people congregating together it is a high-risk setting, especially for people who are living on campus.

Students living on site or at Trinity Hall can also volunteer to take part in a new Covid-19 screening study due to get underway next month.

The research study, led by the faculty dean of health sciences Professor Orla Shiels, will use a saliva test to detect Covid-19 and test participants on a weekly basis to screen for the virus.

Dr McGrath said high-risk congregated settings, such as, halls of residence were identified as sources of viral spread in American universities, many of which had to close and move to online teaching.

“This research study will try to ascertain if there is a level of Covid-19 circulating within the student residences and it will hopefully be used to inform national policy on whether screening is appropriate in certain circumstances,” Dr McGrath said.

The HSE was not available for comment when asked if it was working with any other educational facilities to roll out Covid-19 test centres.


Testing in Direct Provision centres

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and HSE confirmed that Covid-19 testing will begin this Saturday at all direct provision and emergency reception centres for asylum seekers and refugees.

The move follows a number of outbreaks in direct provision centres since March and a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team in early August to carry out serial testing.

In a joint statement the Department and HSE said testing would help “identify and isolate cases quickly” and assess the effectiveness of public health measures already in place and if “extra supports” are needed.

Testing will be free and voluntary .

