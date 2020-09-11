National lockdown should only be used in extreme circumstances, says WHO special envoy

The Government should not impose a national lockdown if the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.

That is according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) which says the measure should only be used in extreme circumstances.

A new system that will see each county rated on a scale of 1 to 5, based on the handle it has on the virus, is set to be unveiled by Government next week.

Further restrictions on visits to households in Dublin may also be brought in, while pubs in the capital may not be allowed to reopen alongside the rest of the country on September 21.

The WHO's Special Envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro, says the new county-by-county system is a good approach.

"I love this system that you are developing in Ireland because you are really breaking it down to the county level," said Dr Nabarro.

"That is what we are encouraging everywhere - local decision making.

"Secondly, you are developing a graded system so that if things are bad, you can move to level five but then you will be able to come out of it as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, an infectious disease expert has said Ireland is well into a second wave of Covid-19.

Professor of Microbial Disease Paddy Mallon says relying on restrictions shows that containment of the virus has failed.

"We need to constantly be looking to improve our testing, our contact tracing, our containment.

"When that works effectively, you control the rate of spread. If you control the rate of spread then you get a freer society and a freer economy.

"If we are getting to the point where we are having to rely on widespread community restrictions, it means that that process isn't working."