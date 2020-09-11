Focus on Covid-19 has displaced traditional work of doctors, says GP

The vice president of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), Dr Tom O’Dowd has said that the focus on Covid-19 has displaced the traditional work of GPs and diseases such as diabetes are very close to “going out of control.”

This was the knock on effect of Covid-19, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr O’Dowd also warned that four counties – Carlow, Laois, Wicklow and Wexford were now “warm spots” for the virus according to data collated by the ICGP’s GPBuddy Community tracker system.

Three hundred GPs around the country provide the data for the system which Dr O’Dowd said has predicted “right along” that the disease is on the increase in cases, “or certainly referrals are on the increase. It shows GPs are very busy dealing with the virus”.

Dr O’Dowd said that his practice in Tallaght was very busy this week with upwards of 200 people seeking help “in one shape or form.”

The practice was consistently busier than this time last year, he said.

“Covid is just one part of what we do, we recently took on a chronic disease programme.”

Dr O’Dowd said that the spread of the virus into the community rather than in meat factories or care settings meant that GPs were receiving calls as frequently as they had been in the last few months.

“If the disease is driven into the homes, by nature of the fact we're family doctors, we deal with people in their homes, so they'll still ring us for advice, so the demand on the GP will be similar, to what it has been over the last few months.”

When asked about the suggestion that GPs be taken from the referral process, Dr O’Dowd said that on Tuesday seven people had telephoned him seeking advice about Covid, two of whom he sent on for testing.

“If I hadn't been there, all seven would have gone, the testing business is under pressure, having somebody like me to give advice like that has an effect in moderating demand.

"Because if the testing system collapses or is under too much pressure we really are in trouble.”