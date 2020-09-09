Government extends Covid-19 restrictions while drawing up new roadmap for Ireland

The current nationwide coronavirus restrictions will be extended until September 15th.

They had been due to expire on the 13th - but will be extended by two days until the publication of the government's long term Covid-19 roadmap next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said nothing has been decided about what further restrictions in Dublin and Limerick would look like if they're needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team and the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to consider the increasing number of cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they're looking at a number of models for further restrictions, which may include a clampdown on house visits.

Taoiseach Martin also said that the government is "learning" from the local lockdowns that took place in three counties last month.

He said "It doesn't mean we do the same response in a new situation so were learning lessons in terms of what worked and what doesn't work. And we're protecting people's livelihoods along the way."