Government extends Covid-19 restrictions while drawing up new roadmap for Ireland

Government extends Covid-19 restrictions while drawing up new roadmap for Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they're looking at a number of models for further restrictions, which may include a clampdown on house visits.

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 14:03 PM
Digital Desk staff

The current nationwide coronavirus restrictions will be extended until September 15th.

They had been due to expire on the 13th - but will be extended by two days until the publication of the government's long term Covid-19 roadmap next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said nothing has been decided about what further restrictions in Dublin and Limerick would look like if they're needed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team and the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet tomorrow to consider the increasing number of cases.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they're looking at a number of models for further restrictions, which may include a clampdown on house visits.

Taoiseach Martin also said that the government is "learning" from the local lockdowns that took place in three counties last month. 

He said "It doesn't mean we do the same response in a new situation so were learning lessons in terms of what worked and what doesn't work. And we're protecting people's livelihoods along the way."

Read More

Dublin pubs could stay closed if Covid-19 case rise continues suggests Leo Varadkar

More in this section

Brexit 'The fundamental difference between deal and no deal is tariffs', Government warns of Brexit changes
NO%20FEE%20MIN%20HARRIS%20ANNOUNCES%2010-YEAR%20STRATEGY%20ADULT%20LITERACY%20JB12 Simon Harris: Students should know college timetables by next week
Screenshot%202020-09-09%20at%2013.23.47 Lidl recall chicken product found to have listeria
#covid-19micheal martin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices