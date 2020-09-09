Dublin pubs could stay closed if Covid-19 case rise continues suggests Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has strongly suggested that pubs in Dublin will not reopen on September 21 because of rising Covid cases.

Mr Varadkar has also said the Government will also be looking at restricting gatherings in homes in the capital similar to measures that have been taken in Glasgow.

He said the Government is now considering rapid testing in airports to allow for more international travel, but is also considering a European map of green, amber and red zones.

This travel map would allow unrestricted travel between the green zones and then either testing or quarantine for the orange and red zones.

There were 307 cases of the virus recorded yesterday with 182 of these in Dublin.

While the Cabinet agreed that all so-called 'wet pubs' should be allowed to reopen on September 21, Mr Varadkar said: "I think based on the numbers you'd be more confident about seeing the pubs rural Ireland open on the 21st of September, rather than in Dublin.

If we do have to act we will act and we will act in a way that protects public health and human life.

Asked about the possibility of clamping down on home visits, Mr Varadkar said: "The restriction on home visits is what they're doing in Glasgow at the moment.

"I don't know how effective that has been actually, they took a decision, rather than closing schools again or closing childcare again and closing businesses again that they would go really hard on gathering within the home, that is an option that I think we'll have to consider if the numbers keep going in that direction."

But he said he would have "real concerns" for businesses and jobs if there is a second lockdown.

"What's undeniable is that the trajectory is going in the wrong direction. We're still doing relatively well.

"But I am getting more worried by the day because we are seeing case numbers rise and positivity rise and hospitalisation rise." Mr Varadkar told Newstalk Breakfast.