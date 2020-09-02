Leo Varadkar thinks Ireland won't retain EU Trade Commissioner role

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told his party he would not be surprised if Ireland loses the trade Commission position, vacated by the resignation of Phil Hogan.

During a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, conducted via Zoom tonight, Mr Varadkar gave his TDs, Senators and MEPs his account of what happened in relation to Mr Hogan.

He told his colleagues that he and Taoiseach Micheál Martin became concerned after Mr Hogan released his first statement about his movements in Ireland before the golf event in Clifden two weeks ago which Mr Varadkar said was “not factually accurate”.

He said the three party leaders were not happy that Mr Hogan’s apology took five days and there were continually different versions of his story emerging.

The front-runner for the post, Simon Coveney, spoke at the meeting and said it is “important we don’t let the decision drift and we focus on maximising our influence within the EU institutions”.

There is now an increased uncertainty about Mr Coveney's desire to leave national politics given he is certain not to hold the highly influential trade portfolio.

Sources said the early part of the meeting was dominated by the fallout of the so-called golfgate saga with Mr Varadkar saying the incident had done significant damage to public confidence in the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Varadkar reportedly said that he, the Taoiseach and Eamon Ryan were aware of the inaccuracies in Phil Hogan’s first statement, prior to media reports.

Read More Micheál Martin appoints third agriculture minister of 67-day-old government

Sources have suggested that the inconsistencies were highlighted on foot of the phonecall from the Garda Commissioner relating to Mr Hogan being stopped by gardaí while using a phone when he was driving.

Sources said that Mr Varadkar said that had Mr Hogan not resigned, the media would be asking questions about his travel form and where he designated as his residence in Ireland.

According to sources, Mr Varadkar said he believes the Government should submit two names to the European President, which is a change in position from where he stood at the weekend.

Mr Varadkar also told his parliamentary party meeting that the next two weeks will be “critical” in how Ireland will live with Covid-19 in the months ahead.

Earlier, Mr Martin said a new government roadmap on how pubs will re-open will be published in two weeks’ time.

The former and future Taoiseach also said that he doesn’t know why Ireland should be the only country with pubs not open, stressing that 3,200 publicans should be given a chance to show they can open and operate while observing social distancing rules.

Mr Varadkar told his colleagues that there needs to be a change in how matters are being handled, again making the point that pubs and theatres are fully open elsewhere in Europe.

“Leo has stressed the point that Ireland is an outlier and is keen to see pubs and theatres return to some sense of normality where possible,” said one Fine Gael source.

Mr Varadkar also made clear that rules relating to international travel will have to change and be updated, saying that other EU countries are much less restricted when it comes to travel.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, non-essential travel overseas is still not advised.