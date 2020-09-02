Vintners welcome new garda powers to deal with premises breaching Covid regulations

Donal O'Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association said publicans welcomed the new powers but added that the vast majority of pubs were obeying the rules.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the Criminal Justice Enforcement Power bill will ensure gardaí have the powers they need to "act swiftly" to deal with premises who have breached Covid-19 regulations.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 08:34 AM
digital desk

A Bill that will give gardaí additional powers to enforce Covid-19 regulations in bars and restaurants serving alcohol is on the agenda as the Dáil resumes today.

It comes as images of bars appearing to flout the rules have circulated on social media.

The Act would provide for three types of closure order and also for a number of criminal offences in relation to breaches.

It also establishes new grounds for objection to renewal of licences.

Donal O'Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association said publicans welcomed the new powers but added that the vast majority of pubs were obeying the rules.

"The Gardaí inspection report that has been published every week since the hospitality sector reopened indicates a huge level of compliance by publicans with the guidelines - over 95% most weeks.

"There are certainly a number of businesses that are not following the guidelines and the gardaí need those powers to deal with those businesses."

