Two men, 19 and 36, killed in separate road accidents

Two people have lost their lives in separate traffic collisions last night.

A 19-year-old passenger in Donegal and a 36-year-old pedestrian were killed in road accidents.

In Co Donegal, Gardaí were called to the scene of a collision involving two cars on the N54 at Creeslough at around 9.30pm.

A passenger in one of the cars, a man aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver and another passenger in the car, both men aged in their 20s, were removed by ambulance to Letterkenny General Hospital.

The driver of the second car, a man in his late 50s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the site is closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified.

In Co Wexford, Gardaí in New Ross were called to the scene of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the N25 at Portersland.

A 36-year-old male pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a car. He was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was unharmed.

The scene of the incident is currently preserved for examination and the road is closed. There are local traffic diversions in place.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from along the route at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (Donegal) Milford Garda Station 074-9153060, (Wexford) New Ross Garda Station (051) 426 030 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.