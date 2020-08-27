Weddings not worthwhile for some venues under guidelines, says wedding planner

Wedding guests will be required to wear masks on the dance floor and physical distancing must apply at all times, according to new guidelines.

Fáilte Ireland said the function area must be self-contained and there can only be one event per area.

Canapes must be served individually and guests have to leave by 11.30pm.

According to a wedding planner, smaller venues will have to start saying no to weddings after the new guidelines were introduced.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed, including staff. Wedding planning Tara Fay said it would not be worthwhile for some venues to hold weddings.

Ms Fay said: "Venues such as the Clinton hotel in Dublin where they can take over 1,000 people versus a venue where they can normally only have 100 people, you can't ensure the same element of social distancing in both.

"And then having a hotel or venue that has to finish by 11.30pm, they will never be able to, most of them will lose money and will have to start saying no to weddings."

Orlaith Cruise is getting married in February and says she understands why people would cancel if they were getting married sooner.

Ms Cruise said: "I think Irish people are quite, it's in our nature to be quite close. Social distancing, of course, it's necessary at the moment

"But I think it feels very unnatural to us especially at weddings, I think we like to have a drink once its passed 11.30pm.

"I think these restrictions can make people feel very uncomfortable so I really don't blame people for cancelling or postponing their wedding."