WHO praises Ireland following Phil Hogan's resignation
Mr Hogan resigned from the position of Trade Commissioner the European Commission last night after sustained political pressure. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 11:36 AM
Vivienne Clarke

The World Health Organisation’s special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro has said that he was very impressed with the fact that Ireland had shown that the same rules applied to everyone in the fight against the virus.

“There is something extraordinary about what is happening in Ireland,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Ireland was showing that the same rules apply to everyone, even an EU Commissioner. “That’s a beautiful thing, but what a terrible price to pay.” 

Dr Nabarro said that he knew Mr Hogan and admired him. “This guy has done so many fabulous things. People think he’s one of the best.” 

Mr Hogan’s departure was sad, he said, but it was important as it indicated that the rules applied to everybody. “So congratulations and commiserations to Ireland in the one breath.”

Phil Hogan's resignation came after significant political pressure from the government and the opposition in Ireland calling on him to consider his position. 

Today, EU President Ursula von der Leyen called on the Irish government to present two names, one male and one female, as candidates to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner.

Government sources have indicated to the Irish Examiner that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is “willing and able” to serve should it be agreed between the government parties and is approved by Ms von der Leyen’s office.

President Von der Leyen invites Ireland to send nominees for vacant EU Commission post


Fergus Finlay

Analysis

