President Von der Leyen invites Ireland to send nominees for vacant EU Commission post

EU President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the Irish government to present two names, one male and one female, as candidates to replace Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner.

In a television address on Thursday morning, Ms von der Leyen said she expects that as Europe fights to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, as Europeans make sacrifices, and accept painful restrictions.

She said she respects Phil Hogan’s resignation but that she expected her commissioners to be “extra vigilant” in respecting Covid-19 regulations.

Ms von der Leyen said it is for the Irish Government, under the laws governing appointments, to propose suitable candidates.

At the conclusion of her address, she asked the Irish government to provide two nominees for the new Commissionership, one man and one woman, and will only decide on the allocation of portfolios after she has decided on the Irish nominee, hinting that Ireland will not retain the trade portfolio.

Government sources have indicated to the Irish Examiner that Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is “willing and able” to serve should it be agreed between the government parties and is approved by Ms von der Leyen’s office.

Mr Coveney’s reduced status in the current government means he has been effectively sidelined in the Brexit process as he falls behind Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the sense is that he sees the move to Europe as a better way of playing a meaningful role.

In terms of process, the Irish government will now finalise its list of candidates and present it to President von der Leyen for consideration.

The successful person will then be subject to a ratification process in the European Parliament.