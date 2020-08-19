People camping or in caravans told to 'seek alternative accommodation indoors'

Cork County Council is urging people camping or in caravans “to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight”.

The call comes as a status red wind warning was issued for the county by Met Éireann.

Storm Ellen is expected to hit Ireland this evening and the red warning comes into place at 9pm.

Met Éireann is warning that “Storm Ellen will produce a core of very severe and destructive winds”.

A status red weather warning is issued when rare and very dangerous weather conditions are expected to occur.

There is also a status orange in place for the rest of Munster, Galway and Mayo with a status yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.

The council said that “temporary structures are particularly at risk”.

Some handy numbers for later #StormEllen #Cork



🌳Report fallen trees, road damage in the county to (021) 4800048



⚡️Power outage: ESB Networks 1850 372999



🚰Water outage: Irish Water 1850 278278 — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) August 19, 2020

The council added it is prepared “with response crews on standby for the approaching Storm Ellen, in advance of unseasonably wet and stormy weather”.

They warned: “Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds, there is a potential risk of coastal flooding, particularly in the West Cork area.

“There is a risk also of some inland and river flooding with some potentially heavy, thundery downpours.”

The council said that sandbags “will be available at Cork County Council depots for areas prone to risk and Council crews will deploy sandbags as necessary”.

They added that they expect fallen trees and possible structural damage due to the storm’s high winds.

⚠️Met Éireann has issued a Status Red wind warning for Cork from 21:00 to 23:59 on Weds 19th Aug. Storm Ellen will produce a core of very severe and destructive winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.#StormEllen



Further info https://t.co/kxXnzc9DCM pic.twitter.com/FHH5hEQ85S — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) August 19, 2020

The council said: “Property owners, residents and visitors are advised to prepare for this dangerous weather event, to protect property, to avoid unnecessary journeys and stay indoors during the warning periods.

“Members of the public are advised to stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.

“Those camping or in caravans are asked to seek alternative accommodation indoors tonight, as temporary structures are particularly at risk.

“Cork County Council advises road users to be aware of the danger posed by high winds.

“Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible. Motorists are reminded to take additional care and be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians."

Gerard O’Flynn, Coast Guard head of operations, has also said people should seek shelter if they are staying on a campsite.

“We are appealing to the public not to engage in any form of coastal activity and to be mindful of the risks posed by the extreme tide ranges,” he added.

We’re heading towards what we call astronomical high end, low water tide which means we get a very, very high tide and very, very low tide.

He urged the public to stay back, stay high and stay dry.

“We are asking people to stay away from the coast and to stay away from the sea and to avoid the temptation to try and get a fancy photograph or a selfie,” he continued.

“It’s not the time to take a risk.”

Earlier today, Gerry Murphy from Met Éireann said Cork will experience extreme winds this evening.

"It's going to get very bad, potentially in Cork in the sense that this depression is moving up and it's spinning quite rapidly. It's going to generate very strong winds," he told C103's Cork Today Show.

"The most up-to-date information is that Cork is going to get the biggest hit from it. The winds will be extremely strong, with damaging gusts well over 120km/hr in places. There will be rain as well.

"It's potentially quite a very stormy night, particularly given the fact we're still meteorologically in the summer. The trees are in bloom which means leaves will be more susceptible to falling at this time of year than they would in winter.

"It all depends on the exact track of the storm but currently, the track is such that Cork will get the heaviest hit from that storm."

- additional reporting from Press Association.