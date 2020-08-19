'Very dangerous conditions' expected when Storm Ellen hits south and west

High seas at Garrettstown, Co. Cork, during Storm Dennis last February. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 08:05 AM
Denise O’Donoghue

Met Éireann is warning of dangerous conditions in parts of the country as Storm Ellen approaches.

A status orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford takes effect at 9pm tonight and lasts until noon tomorrow.

A status orange gale warning will also be in place as mainly southerly winds will reach gale force to storm force on Irish coastal waters from Carlingford Lough to Valentia to Bloody Foreland this evening and tonight.

Gusts generally of up to 100km/h can be expected and potentially gusts may exceed 130km/h in some exposed coastal and mountain locations and some lower locations due to funnelling effects.

There is a status yellow alert for the rest of the country, which will be in place until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann's Head of Forecasting, Evelyn Cusack, says very poor conditions are on the way and tourists in exposed locations will be at risk for these unseasonable stormy and wet conditions.

"Storm Ellen is going to hit Kerry, the south-west of Ireland later this evening and then zip up the west or perhaps in over Ireland tonight," she said. 

The worst of the winds will actually be during the night. 

"There are likely to be quite damaging winds so we are obviously worried about the huge amounts of tourists especially in the south and in the west. Very dangerous conditions indeed."

The forecaster warns that orange level impacts may potentially occur over any part of the island.

Coastal flooding is a risk across the country with a storm surge and onshore winds that come on top of a high spring tide.

Heavy rain in the counties under the status orange warning could lead to further flood risk.

Storm Ellen is forming over the Atlantic fuelled by the remnants of Hurricane Kyle.

