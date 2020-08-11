HSE declines to comment on report of Covid-19 outbreak at Naas General Hospital

As of 8pm last night, there were eight suspected coronavirus cases in the hospital.
The HSE said Naas General Hospital is following all protocols and national guidelines. Picture: Wikipedia

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 15:07 PM
digital desk

The HSE has said it cannot comment on reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at Naas General Hospital.

County Kildare is at the centre of a recent increase in cases of the virus.

The HSE said Naas General Hospital is following all protocols and national guidelines, but it cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect privacy and confidentiality.

It also said currently there are no confirmed cases at the Kildare facility.

The Irish Times reports a Covid-19 outbreak has been recorded on a 31-bed ward there, with the hospital trying to trace the extent of the cluster.

Medical staff were informed of the development yesterday evening.

As of 8pm last night, there were eight suspected cases in the hospital, but it is not known how many could be linked to the outbreak.

