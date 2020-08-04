Connell's GAA shorts, Shane Lowry's cap donated to Jack and  Jill auction

Anyone fancy trying on Connell’s GAA shorts for size?

The shorts, worn by actor Paul Mescal in the highly successful television drama Normal People, are up for grabs in a charity auction taking place later this month.

Connell’s shorts have been signed by Mr Mescal, who was, last week, nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance.

Paul Mescal in action as Connell. Picture: Element Pictures & Enda Bowe

Irish professional golfer Shane Lowry has given his cap and gloves to be included in the auction to raise funds for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, and Munster and Irish rugby player, Conor Murray, is also among the stars who have rummaged through his wardrobe for the charity.

Shane Lowry’s signed cap and glove.

Conor has donated the rugby shirt and boots that he wore in last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The items are among more than 40 different lots that will go on public sale as part of the auction, 'Thrill for Jack and Jill', later this month.

The charity hopes to raise €25,000 or more from the auction, which will take place from Friday, August 21 until Friday, August 28.

Conor Murray’s rugby shirt and boots from the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Jack and Jill had to cancel a raft of fundraising events because of the public health crisis.

It is faced with the huge challenge of avoiding a projected €250,000 fundraising gap this year for its vital services for very sick children.

Mr Lowry has given the charity his souvenir flag from the 18th hole of his open championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019, as well as a signed cap and glove.

Also included in the auction is the script from episode one of Normal People signed by director Lenny Abrahamson and stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

A Munster rugby team shirt signed by the 2019/2020 squad as well as an Ireland rugby ball signed by members of the team are among the many donations.

To see the full list of items, visit www.jackandjill.ie.