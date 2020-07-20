Alliance Party of Northern Ireland’s spokesperson on health says she will  quarantine on return from holiday

The Alliance Party of Northern Ireland’s spokesperson on health, MLA Paula Bradshaw has said that she will abide by quarantine restrictions when she returns from her holiday to Italy.

Ms Bradshaw and her family will travel to Italy this Saturday departing from Dublin Airport. On their return they will “go straight to the car park and head north” and will follow guidelines in their home town.

“We will do what is needed to protect everyone,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

When asked about the government advice not to travel unless it was essential, Ms Bradshaw replied: “it’s advice, it’s not something that we’re mandated to do.”

Her family will perform their civic duty when they return, she added. Ms Bradshaw said her 17-year-old daughter works as a cleaner in a care home and she will self-quarantine on her return.

“We won’t put anyone in jeopardy.”

Ms Bradshaw, who sits on the Health Committee in Stormont, said that guidelines in the North have not yet been signed off because full information was not available.

There were “massive absurdities” around the issue, but there were measures that could be taken such as temperature testing and contact tracing.

“There are ways we can protect.”

A consistent approach was required for the whole of the island of Ireland, she said.