Cork man who pointed at gardai sergeant in witness box denies he was making a threat

A Cork man who was jailed for 20 months for several crimes pointed across the courtroom at the sergeant in the witness box as he was being brought into custody but denied he was making a threat.

Sergeant Shane Bergin was still in the witness box at Courtroom 1 in Cork District Court on Anglesea Street when Mark Duggan, 37, of 65 Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, grumbled and pointed across at the witness.

Judge Olann Kelleher intervened and asked the accused man: “Are you threatening this man?” Duggan spoke loudly from the dock, declaring, “I am not threatening. Do I look like I am fucking threatening?”

Shortly before this exchange, the judge imposed a sentence of ten months for driving while disqualified and made the sentence consecutive to another ten months for a burglary and several theft charges.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said the accused would not be able to raise €750 recognisances to be released pending an appeal. Judge Olann Kelleher said Duggan could ask his family to lodge this money. The judge added that Duggan had stolen a total of over €1,400 worth of property from various shops and that none of this was ever paid back.

Duggan said to the judge: “You are full of it.” Moments earlier, Duggan was expressing apologies on the most serious charge to a woman working at Costcutters on Grand Parade.

Sgt. Bergin said the defendant was in and out of the shop buying scratch cards, coming back after winning €10 on the first one. When the shop assistant went to the deli section for some task there, Duggan reached over the counter, opened the till and grabbed €300 in cash.

Sgt. Bergin said the woman had worked in the shop for 11 years without any incident of that nature occurring before. The sergeant said she was alright now but that for a while afterwards she was very upset about what happened.

Sgt. Bergin said that technically this was a burglary offence. Many of the others were straightforward shoplifting crimes committed over the past six months.

Duggan stole three bottles of Ralph Lauren aftershave at Lloyd’s pharmacy in Midleton but dropped them when approached by a member of staff. He went to Boots in Midleton and stole gift sets and razors.

Similarly, he stole six bottles of Calvin Klein aftershave on Old Youghal Road, Cork, a bottle of vodka from Aldi in Ballyvolane and six bottles of Versace perfume from Boots on Patrick Street before returning two days later to steal five bottles of Millions perfume.

Sgt. Bergin said the total value of what was stolen amounted to €1,421.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the defendant had 248 previous convictions including 11 for burglary, 131 for theft, ten for driving without insurance and others for drug offences.

Ms Hallahan solicitor said the accused admitted everything, including a charge of having Alprazolam tablets for sale or supply, even though Duggan said he actually had the 170 tablets up his sleeve on Summerhill North in Cork city for his own use.

Apologising in particular to the victim of the Costcutters burglary, Ms Hallahan said Duggan wanted to say that he would not have wanted a crime like that to be committed against his girlfriend or his mother.