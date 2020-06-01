Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

A 42-year-old man is missing from his home in Dublin.
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 23:21 PM
Digital Desk staff

A 42-year-old man is missing from his home in Dublin.

Richard Adams is missing from the Dublin 8 area since yesterday afternoon.

He has not been seen since leaving his home on Cook Street on Sunday afternoon. His family and friends are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as approximately 5ft 8” in height, of medium build with short hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing brown hiking boots, dark blue jeans, a dark blue/grey polo shirt and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

