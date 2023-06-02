Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, June 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.





The growth in the numbers wanting a new property is particularly strong, up 117% in May 2023 compared to the same month last year. File Picture





Demand for new homes more than doubles in just one year: Analysis carried out by Daft.ie notes a surge in enquiries sent to property listings in most parts of the country last year, with the nationwide demand for homes up by 17%. >>READ MORE.

EPA reveals just how far Ireland is from reaching emissions targets: Stark new figures have revealed how far off course Ireland is from reaching its greenhouse gas emissions targets by the end of the decade. >>READ MORE.

Phillip Schofield says he has ‘lost everything’ in the wake of affair: Phillip Schofield says he has “lost everything” in the wake of his affair with a younger male colleague and said it has had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind. >>READ MORE.

Trafficking survivor to set the pace at Cork city marathon: A man who was trafficked into the fishing industry and who spent years in direct provision before finding a home is set to be an official pacer in this weekend's Cork city marathon. >>READ MORE.

Global warming to bring record hot year by 2028 — probably first above 1.5C limit: An expected El Niño, on top of the overall global warming trend, will likely push the global temperature to record levels, writes Andrew King. >>READ MORE.

Swish city hideaway in former stable yard off Cork's Blackrock Road for €995,000 : No 2 Citadella is part of a four-home gated development where privacy is paramount. >>READ MORE.

Munster's Jack Crowley. Picture: INPHO/Steve Haag Sports/Steve Haag

Ronan O'Gara: Crowley is now pushing all the right buttons in terms of Ireland: 'The Munster ten is going to have a bigger role than most people think at the World Cup in the autumn,' writes Ronan O'Gara. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Here’s what teachers say they want as gifts this end of term: Rather than trying to guess what to get your child’s teacher this year to say thank you, we decided to ask teachers what they really want - go straight to the source and you can’t go wrong. >>READ MORE.

10 new TV & streaming shows for June: Roy Keane, Black Mirror, and more...: Keane brings his TV buddies for a tour of Cork, The Full Monty gets a TV series, and The Idol promises a mixed reception

>>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Evening sunshine at Schull Harbour in West Cork. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Early morning mist will clear quickly this morning giving way to a largely largely sunny day today, though there will be some cloud at times in the north, east, and southwest. Highest temperatures today will range from 21C to 24C degrees in the western half of the country. It will be somewhat cooler further east, however - 16C to 20C.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.