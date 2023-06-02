Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, June 2

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk:
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
10 new TV & streaming shows for June: Roy Keane, Black Mirror, and more...: Keane brings his TV buddies for a tour of Cork, The Full Monty gets a TV series, and The Idol promises a mixed reception
Early morning mist will clear quickly this morning giving way to a largely largely sunny day today, though there will be some cloud at times in the north, east, and southwest. Highest temperatures today will range from 21C to 24C degrees in the western half of the country. It will be somewhat cooler further east, however - 16C to 20C.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.