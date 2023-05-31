Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 31

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

More nursing home closures inevitable, warns report: More nursing home closures are inevitable unless a funding crisis in the sector is tackled urgently, the Government has been warned. >>READ MORE.

New mothers and pregnant women most likely to be killed by older male partners – study: Pregnant women or new mothers in their 30s or 40s are most likely to be victims of intimate partner homicide, according to a new study into domestic murder homicides. >>READ MORE.

This photo provided by South Korea's Defense Ministry, shows an object salvaged by South Korea's military that is presumed to be part of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into sea following a launch failure in waters off Eocheongdo island, South Korea Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

North Korea fails attempt to launch first spy satellite into space: North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed on Wednesday. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: Campaigners for accountability hit brick walls in Irish public life: Failure in the public sector leads to a change in government, but we’re left with the same bunch of officials. >>READ MORE.

Páirc life: Cork was hoping to stage the Munster SHC final between Limerick and Clare. Picture: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Croke Park's one-year loan 'holiday' on Cork GAA debt: The GAA has granted the Cork County Board a 12-month repayment break on its burdensome Páirc Uí Chaoimh debt. >>READ MORE.

Water use restrictions in Cork, Kerry, and Galway: Water shortage notices have begun early this year as parts of West Cork fall victim to unusually dry conditions. >>READ MORE.

Government urged to become first in Europe to ban 'disposable vapes': An environmental charity has urged the Government to become the first in Europe to ban so-called "disposable vapes" outright. >>READ MORE.

Noel Gallagher's new album is Council Skies.

Noel Gallagher on his new album, and his love of the Frank and Walters: Gallagher also tells the story of 'Don't Look Back In Anger', and the unique Manchester-Irish milieu that has seen him bond with the likes of Johnny Marr. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: From Mermaidcore to vitamin drips, these are the summer trends you need to know: Way more than simple surface-level preferences, trends are often the outward signs of inward change – and sometimes on a mass, cultural scale too. >>READ MORE.

Today will be another sunny day across most areas.

Top temperatures will range 18C to 25C or 26C, warmest further west away from Irish Sea coasts, all in moderate east to northeast breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

