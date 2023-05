Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Government to probe housing projects stalled due to land speculation: The Government has commissioned an investigation into developments stalled due to land speculation after it was revealed that 43,000 housing units with planning permission in Dublin had yet to begin construction at the end of 2022. >>READ MORE.

PUNCHING UP: Ronan O'Gara celebrates after winning the European Champions Cup final against Leinster. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris calls for 'reflection' on how gardaí deal with blockades at asylum seeker sites: Justice Minister Simon Harris has said there should be reflection on how gardaí deal with blockades that prevent asylum seekers being accommodated at properties. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: How La Rochelle walked the final, painful yards to the summit: The inside story of toil and themes, beers and barbecues, of care and connection at the heart of La Rochelle's rise to the mountain top. >>READ MORE.

Outgoing Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

Conal Creedon: Has the allure of one of Ireland’s top media positions lost its lustre?: A new era beckons for ‘The Late Late Show’ as Ryan Tubridy, who fronts his last episode tonight, passes the presenter’s baton to Patrick Kielty. >>READ MORE.

Cork cyclist disqualified from driving convicted over drunken behaviour: A cyclist was so drunk as he cycled home that a member of the public stopped him because of concerns for his safety and told him he was bringing his bike to a garda station. >>READ MORE.

Investment will see Bord Gáis expand Cork management team: Bord Gáis has announced it will expand its management team in Cork, after securing €300m of investment capital since the start of the year, with further significant investment planned. >>READ MORE.

FUN AND GAMES: Adam O Loinsigh, 4th class Gaelscoil Mhuscraí taking part in the Paul O'Connor Primary School Hurling Blitz, at Gaelcholaiste Mhuire AG North Monastery. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Paul Rouse: Competitive kids keep the score. We don't need to keep it for them: The news that the GAA is clamping down on the provision of any form of competition for players under the age of 12 has provoked a frenzy of debate. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: My heart swells with pride at Young Philosophy Awards: If the antithesis of Twitter could exist in physical form it would be this competition. >>READ MORE.

'Just because I’m autistic doesn’t mean I can’t follow my dreams': Author and illustrator Anna Stack is the most recent member of a Cork initiative that supports artists with learning disabilities. >>READ MORE.

