Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

€10 increase for pensions as well as carer's and disability allowances in next budget: A €10 increase for pensioners and those on carer's and disability allowances is expected as part of a social welfare package in the budget. >>READ MORE.

Fine Gael 'must push for budget wins on tax' despite tension with Fianna Fáil: Fine Gael members have told the Taoiseach that the party must push for its own budget wins on tax despite the tensions it is causing with Fianna Fáil. >>READ MORE.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Picture: AP Photo/John Raoux, File

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement: Twitter crashed repeatedly on Wednesday during a highly anticipated live audio chat between Elon Musk, Twitter's owner, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hampering the politician's announcement he is running for the Republican presidential nomination. >>READ MORE.

Man with drugs in his underpants arrested for refusing to leave bus in Cork: Gardaí had to be called to a Bus Éireann bus at Grand Parade in Cork where a man refused to leave and he was found to have drugs in his underpants. >>READ MORE.

Aisling Bea, Jason Byrne and more to compete on Graham Norton's new Amazon Prime show: This Way Up star Aisling Bea has been announced as one of the 10 Irish comedians who will compete for €50,000 prize money in a new original series on Prime Video. >>READ MORE.

MUNSTER MADNESS: It was real, proper Munster Championship Hurling last Sunday. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Days like Sunday make everyone wistful for wilder, simpler times: Why do days like Sunday in Semple Stadium summon up the ghosts of the past? >>READ MORE.

Press Up Group invite others to step into space left by Wagamama in Cork City: AN EASTERN flavour seems set to continue at the large, purpose-built restaurant at 4/5 South Main St in Cork City, developed at a cost of €1.6m 20 years ago when a Wagamama’s opened on its ground floor, with a Captain America’s above. >>READ MORE.

Tina Turner performing during rehearsals at London's Royal Albert Hall, ahead of the MOBO (Music Of Black Origin) Awards.

Tina Turner: Queen of rock ‘n’ roll with a commanding stage presence: With her soulful hits and a commanding stage presence, Tina Turner secured her status as the queen of rock ‘n’ roll with a catalogue of powerful hits that showcased her boundless energy and gravelly vocals. >>READ MORE.

The Marquee, Musgrave Park and more... 25 summer gigs in Cork: There's a bumper crop of live music events in Cork over the next few months. Here are some of the best gigs. >>READ MORE.

Largely dry today but quite cloudy at times in many places with spells of sunshine too.

Sunniest at first today over the eastern half of the country, but later today the best of sunny spells likely in the south.

Top temperatures will range from 17C to 22C generally, warmest in the south, but a little cooler in north Ulster.

