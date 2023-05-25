Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Largely dry today but quite cloudy at times in many places with spells of sunshine too.
Sunniest at first today over the eastern half of the country, but later today the best of sunny spells likely in the south.
Top temperatures will range from 17C to 22C generally, warmest in the south, but a little cooler in north Ulster.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.