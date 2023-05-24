Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
It is set to be another glorious day weather-wise, with some early cloud clearing as the morning progresses to leave good sunny spells and temperatures touching the 20C in some parts of Munster.
The roads aren't looking too bad either, though there are some delays on the N25 by Little Island as you approach the city.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.