Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 24

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Properties to accommodate refugees identified : The Government has sight of a “significant” volume of space which will reduce the number of refugees sleeping in tents, once protests do not stop the move, sources have said. >>READ MORE.

Going to bed at 7pm to keep the lights off: damning report shows impact of cost-of living crisis: A mother who shares care of her children only tops up her electricity and gas meters when her children are at home, and goes without when they are with their father, just to make sure she still has enough for when they return. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Mark their sins but acknowledge strengths of first post-Civil War government: Exactly 100 years ago today, an Independent Ireland had its first chance to breathe. On May 24, 1923, Frank Aiken, who became chief of staff of the IRA following the death of Liam Lynch a month previously, ordered his soldiers to lay down their weapons.>>READ MORE.

Services 'facing collapse' because they cannot recruit staff: Homecare, disability, and addiction services are among organisations “facing collapse” because they cannot recruit staff, a charity conference has heard. >>READ MORE.

CCTV footage shows a bin set on fire outside one of the homes. Picture: Art Patrick Residents

Residents of Cork estate 'prisoners in their own homes' due to anti-social behaviour: A Cork estate is being plagued by anti-social behaviour, with cars being broken into and needles being left on the ground, residents have said.>>READ MORE.

Boris Johnson in row with Cabinet office after police referral: Boris Johnson is accusing the Cabinet Office of making “bizarre and unacceptable” claims about him >>READ MORE.

BOD: I don't see how ROG leapfrogs Paul O'Connell to be next Irish head coach: The former Leinster man believes Paulie is clearly next in line once Andy Farrell departs. >>READ MORE.

Bernard O'Shea: I used baking soda and vinegar to clean my house: here's what happened: I'm slightly obsessed with our white countertops and fear a lifelong stain living forever for everyone to see. But it is hard to let go of products that get the job done.>>READ MORE.

Joanna Fortune: My four-year-old has started to chew his lips: Track his activity leading up to his chewing and if you can see a pattern, this will help you to respond before the chewing starts. >>READ MORE.

A squirrel having lunch enjoying the good weather. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

It is set to be another glorious day weather-wise, with some early cloud clearing as the morning progresses to leave good sunny spells and temperatures touching the 20C in some parts of Munster.

The roads aren't looking too bad either, though there are some delays on the N25 by Little Island as you approach the city.

