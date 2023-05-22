Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

Cork University Hospital. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork University Hospital staff question PwC role after €608k paid to management consultants: Frontline staff at Cork University Hospital have questioned why PwC consultants have earned fees which could run to more than €1m at a time when services are stretched to breaking point. >>READ MORE.

Darragh O'Brien promises to enact 'right to first refusal' for tenants before summer recess: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has promised to push new tenant rights to first refusal through the Dáil before the summer, despite not yet having the details worked out. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Harry needs to stop bleating every time he gets rattled by paparazzi: "As a former military man, he might perhaps do some update training on predicting the behaviour of an enemy." >>READ MORE.

World’s first law on health labelling of alcohol introduced in Ireland: The world’s first comprehensive health labelling of alcohol products is to be signed into law by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today and will contain warnings about risks of liver disease and cancers from excessive consumption. >>READ MORE.

New ad campaign highlights criminality of threat to share intimate images: The ‘Serious Consequences’ campaign — which focuses on a perpetrator and a victim — which will run on TV and social media as well as in cinemas and on local and national radio — is part of a zero-tolerance strategy towards domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence. >>READ MORE.

Production of e-fuels could create 10,000 Irish jobs: New report makes recommendations on how the development of a domestic hydrogen ecosystem can facilitate the production of e-fuels for use in aviation and shipping. >>READ MORE.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Pursuit of pleasure key to success for test rugby-chasing Ronan O'Gara: To have claimed the second Heineken Champions Cup success of his coaching career in Dublin on Saturday will only enhance the Corkman’s credentials to become Ireland head coach at some point down the track. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I'm extremely sexually frustrated, but I don't feel like having sex with him: How do we break this vicious cycle? >>READ MORE.

Rosanna Davison, Francis Brennan and more recall their favourite Late Late moments: As Ryan Tubridy prepares for his final episode of The Late Late Show, regular guests recount favourite moments and what made Tubridy so special. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be mostly dry, apart from a few early morning showers. Dry today, apart from residual showers early across the south and east. Cloud will gradually break up to allow good spells of sunshine to follow into the afternoon and early evening. Highest temperatures today will range between 14C and 18C.

