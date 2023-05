Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Micheál Martin previously signalled support for dropping the policy for deploying the Defence Forces overseas.

Ireland 'can no longer' rely on island status for security as neutrality review announced: The “full spectrum” of options must be considered as part of a review of Ireland’s military neutrality, Tánaiste Micheál Martin is due to tell the Dáil on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

Clare protesters vow to continue barricades: Protesters who have mounted barricades across the entrance of a remote hotel in Co Clare being used to house refugees have vowed to carry on their blockade. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Harry and Meghan's dramatic, distressing and mysteriously unnoticed car chase: What was initially reported was that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York. But it’s still passing strange the NYPD never noticed this two-hour drama. >>READ MORE.

Drug-dealer jailed for knocking Cork teenager unconscious with a claw-hammer: A teenager coming home from a 21st birthday party with his friends in Bishopstown was attacked by a man who struck him with a claw-hammer into the face and in one downward blow to the top of his head which knocked him unconscious. >>READ MORE.

University of Limerick site purchase lacked formal procedures, says KPMG report: A marquee report into the controversial acquisition by the University of Limerick (UL) of a high-profile city centre site recommended that all such transactions go through an approvals process before being presented to the governing authority. >>READ MORE.

Cork City's first 'superpub', Mahon's Red Cove Inn, for sale for €1.4m: The Red Cove Inn, arguably Cork’s first superpub, opened by the brother of former Olympic boxer Kieran Joyce in 1989, is on the market for €1.4m. >>READ MORE.

Michael Fennelly: Time to ditch hurling's provincial championships: Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly reckons hurling's provincial championships aren't working and should be discarded in favour of two mixed groups. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: How to host a summer BBQ on a budget: One of the sure signs summer is here is the smell of the BBQ. Is there any greater form of jealousy than when your friend tells you they are off to a BBQ on a beautiful summer's day. >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 16: Brang, by The Shanks (1999): The North Cork band emerged from a thriving music scene on Leeside in the 1990s. >>READ MORE.

Most places dry and bright at first today, Thursday, with sunny spells. Becoming mostly cloudy in the west later this morning, with patchy rain and drizzle developing, gradually transferring eastwards over the country through this afternoon and evening.

