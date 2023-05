Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Magowna House hotel in Inch, Co Clare, where locals are protesting the arrival of refugees by obstructing the roads to the hotel. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Coalition parties clash over refugee accommodation measures: As blockades remain in place at a Clare asylum centre for a third day, Government parties are now at loggerheads over how to deal with the mounting crisis in providing refugee accommodation. >>READ MORE.

Watchdog issues safety warning as 7,000 travel adapters recalled ahead of summer: More than 7,000 travel adaptors have been recalled ahead of the summer season due to the risk of fire and electrocution. >>READ MORE.

Sarah Harte: Sex assault victims are still not encouraged to come forward: Last week, when E Jean Carroll walked out of a Manhattan courtroom it felt quite emotional. It had less to do with harasser-in-chief Donald Trump and more to do with the fact she had been believed. >>READ MORE.

Senator denies trying to silence journalism by referring The Ditch donation to Sipo: The senator who made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) regarding a €1m donation to The Ditch website by entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave has denied accusations he is trying to "silence journalism". >>READ MORE.

Cork woman jailed for robbing vulnerable man on his way to church: A Cork woman was jailed for a year for carrying out a robbery of a small amount of cash from a vulnerable man in his 60s who was making his way to a church in Cork City in the middle of the day. >>READ MORE.

Apartment plan for key Dennehy's Cross site to include artisan food market: A planning application has been lodged for a long-vacant site in Cork city to include new residential accommodation and an artisan food market. >>READ MORE.

Working behind enemy lines creates 'a great atmosphere', says Limerick boss Kiely: John Kiely’s place of work means the build-up and aftermath to Limerick-Tipp championship collisions carry an extra edge. An enjoyable and good-natured edge at that, mind you. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: Is THIS why you aren’t protecting your skin properly?: If I had a euro for every time a person questioned the importance of daily sunscreen, I cannot pretend that I wouldn’t be waking up in a far more tropical environment this morning. >>READ MORE.

Everything you need to know about toilets and parking at Cork's most popular beaches: With sunshine and warm weather over the coming days, many of us will be flocking to the beach — here's all you need to know >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: Denis minihane.

Dry today with some cloud and spells of hazy sunshine. Turning rather cloudy in the north later.

Highest temperatures generally of 15 to 19 degrees, perhaps a little cooler along Atlantic coasts.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.