Garda Representative Association Vice President Brendan O’Connor. File Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin

Gardaí being told 'go out and do your best' when dealing with far-right protests: The Garda Representative Association said there was a “lack of confidence” among members in responding to the type of scenes that marred Dublin at the weekend. >>READ MORE.

Interpol helping to identify body part found in nets off West Cork coast: Interpol is being consulted in a bid to identify the body part of a person found in nets off the coast of West Cork, while efforts are also being made to identify the remains of a man known only by an alias. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: If Taoiseach is to have a public partner, he needs to realise protocol matters: "When one of our own doesn’t behave as a serious adult in a context where serious adulthood is called for, Ireland experiences it the way a young parent experiences a kicking, screaming meltdown on the floor of the supermarket by their three-year-old," writes Terry Prone. >>READ MORE.

Surge in juvenile drug-dealing sparks alarm among youth workers: Frontline youth workers are alarmed at the rise in young boys being sucked into the drugs trade after new figures show drug-dealing offences by juveniles have almost doubled in five years. >>READ MORE.

Cork man said he was out hunting rabbits when he found bag with 10kg of cannabis: A Cork man, who claimed he was out scouting fields for rabbit hunting when he was caught with almost 10kg of cannabis after a Garda sting operation, has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction. >>READ MORE.

City to Country: €600,000 Dublin 7 mid-terrace or sea views from Clare countryside: Buyers can choose from urban living in a prime Dublin location or generous Munster homes closer to nature, writes Trish Dromey. >>READ MORE.

Diarmuid Healy of Cork celebrates scoring a late second half point during the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork claim Munster U20 hurling title after thrilling win over Clare: At the end of this latest marvel of a Munster U20 showpiece, it was those in red flooding onto the field. The county’s 22nd title takes them ahead of Tipp and top of the roll of honour. >>READ MORE.

Long covid changed my son from a high-energy 8-year-old to being too exhausted to play: "...it brings out behavioural symptoms including separation anxiety, some obsessive-compulsive tendencies (OCD), mood swings, and extreme difficulty regulating emotions..." >>READ MORE.

Succession recap: America is burning — some in over their heads and some fighting to be top dog: Episode eight and it's election night. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Out and about: A little gosling searches the short grass at Cor's Lough bird sanctuary. Picture: Larry Cummins

High pressure will dominate the week ahead and each day will be a little warmer up until the weekend. Conditions will be mainly dry with sunny spells and temperatures today will reach between 14C and 18C in light to moderate northwest breezes.

