Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 15

'Shocking' link between viewing of porn and child-on-child abuse: Therapists say children who are exposed to pornography are acting out what they see on other children >>READ MORE.

'Floatels' being considered for homeless refugees: The Government is considering sheltering refugees by procuring barges which can offer “floating accommodation.” >>READ MORE.

Joyce Fegan: Shein shenanigans show Middle Ireland is millennial now: "The Government can no longer assume that every job announcement will get the unconditional endorsement of middle Ireland — our now matured millennials" >>READ MORE.

Analog Devices to create 600 new jobs in Limerick: The creation of the 600 jobs will bring Analog's total workforce in Ireland to over 2,000 people >>READ MORE.

Fewest available Munster rentals in 17 years: Just 959 homes were available to rent across the country at the start of this month, one of the three lowest monthly totals going back to 2006 >>READ MORE.

We are the fuel of this town', yet Dingle residents struggle to find housing ahead of tourist season: High rents, the lure of Airbnb, and a profusion of holiday homes are turning the Dingle peninsula into a housing blackspot >>READ MORE.

Monika Natalia pictured in her home located in the town of Dingle in West Kerry With Craig , Baby Leo and 7 year old Maya .

Long history and two sets of improving owners at coastal €1.5m Kinsale district 'long house': 'Chocolate box' beauty Annefield House at Oysterhaven dates to 1750 and now has creature comforts like never before >>READ MORE.

Munster U20 final undermined by inconsistent rulemaking: The Munster U20 hurling final takes place Monday evening at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Cork versus Clare. It’s a Munster final that will not include two of the best hurlers at this age grade >>READ MORE.

Tadhg O'Connell, Cork, controlling the sliotar against Sean Rynne, Clare in the Munster U20 Hurling Match

Book Review: Mick Clifford looks at 'Killing Thatcher' - a chilling account of the IRA's manhunt: "Killing Thatcher is even-handed, never shying away from the conditions and deprivations that led young men like the Brighton bomber Patrick Magee to sign up to kill." >>READ MORE.

Louise O'Neill: Frame your exercise in terms of mental health, not weight: 'When I was struggling with an eating disorder, I viewed exercise in terms of weight control - in recovery, I don’t go to the gym for anything to do with weight' >>READ MORE.

Mostly dry and bright this morning with well scattered showers.

Cloud amounts will increase by the afternoon before brightening up later with long spells of evening sunshine and just isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 12C to 15C in light to moderate northwest winds.

