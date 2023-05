Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

Banks' interest rate offering to savers branded 'disgraceful': The low interest rates being offered to savers have been labelled “disgraceful” as banks have seen massive windfalls so far this year following European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes on borrowers and mortgage-holders. >>READ MORE.

Alcohol bill 'likely' to fuel violence and public intoxication: Ireland is “very likely” to experience more violence on the street and in the home, as well as higher levels of hospital emergencies, if proposed licensing laws are passed, a leading international expert has warned. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: It’s hard to imagine anything more meaningless than the monarchy: Forget 'history in the making', the royal family has become a badly produced soap opera. >>READ MORE.

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony.

Changes made to Cork City development plan to allow for more parking despite concerns: Concerns were raise that it could weaken the 15-minute city concept and undermine city efforts to become climate neutral >>READ MORE.

Hopes a walkway can be developed between Garryvoe and Ballycotton in East Cork: There are hopes a walkway, using floating pontoon bridges, can be developed between Garryvoe and Ballycotton, creating a further tourist attraction in these areas. >>READ MORE.

Accused on €30k heroin charge claims he missed court due to drug-induced injury: Paul Marken fell out of his wheelchair while high on cocaine and Benzodiazepines but there was confusion over when he actually went into hospital. >>READ MORE.

Regulator: No evidence energy firms failing to pass on sharp falls in wholesale gas prices: The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) — the regulator of firms generating and supplying electricity and gas — said there is no evidence at this stage that energy companies are failing to pass on dramatic declines in wholesale gas prices to users. >>READ MORE.

Kieran Shannon: A Davy derby to save Waterford's season: For Waterford the bad news is that when it comes to Davy Fitzgerald going up against one of his old teams or native county in championship, he usually loses to them >>READ MORE.

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

Pete the Vet: What vets can do to make their businesses more eco-friendly: "When the carbon footprint of a typical vet clinic is assessed, the main carbon hotspot is no surprise: nearly 80% of carbon dioxide production comes from the fossil fuels – gas, oil and electricity - used for energy and heating." >>READ MORE.

Star Wars' Kilkenny connection: 'It's culturally important to us to use the word ‘arse’': Lucasfilm and Disney+ were happy for Irish studio Cartoon Saloon to put an Irish twist on their contribution to Star Wars: Visions, writes Esther McCarthy >>READ MORE.

A mixture of sunny spells and showers, with potential thunder will be evident today.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C, with light southwest breezes which will increase to a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly wind this afternoon.

