Kieran Shannon: A Davy derby to save Waterford's season

Ahead of another Davy Derby, there’s a trend that should concern Waterford fans and another that should make Clare supporters equally nervous.

For Waterford the bad news is that when it comes to Fitzgerald going up against one of his old teams or native county in championship, he usually loses to them, especially if it’s potentially his team’s last game of the season.

It was Waterford themselves actually that established that pattern. Back in 2017 in Fitzgerald’s first year over Wexford, Derek McGrath’s troops had six points to spare over an All-Ireland quarter-final weekend which launched the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Twelve months later Wexford’s season was terminated at the same juncture and same venue and in a similar manner, only this time it was Fitzgerald’s native Clare, managed by Donal Moloney and Jerry O’Connor, that killed them off.

In both 2020 and 2021 Clare again dumped Wexford out of the championship. Bad enough for Fitzgerald that each defeat was a stage or two before even an All-Ireland quarter-final; what would have galled him was that the opposing manager was his once brother, now nemesis, Brian Lohan. On neither occasion did either manager seek out the other to extend their congratulations or commiserations, and not because both games had been played in covid times. The social distance between them extends far beyond your standard two metres and predates a pandemic.

Next Saturday evening in Thurles the two of them come face to face again, or at least their teams do. And although it technically won’t be Waterford’s last game of the summer, given they still have to play Tipperary the following week, it’ll be their last meaningful one should they fail to win.

That would mean of the last six championships involving Fitzgerald, an old team would have applied the final dagger in five of them (the exception being Tipperary in 2019). And of those, four of them would have been by Clare. And in the three last instances, all of them by Lohan. Et tu Brian, arís?

And yet as buoyant as Clare, or at least their support, will be heading into this game on the back of that win over Limerick, there’ll also be a sense of unease amongst the more sensible of them in light of the identity of the opposing manager. Because like him or loathe him, answer us this: when has Fitzgerald not got something out of a new team of his?

Waterford were the first to know all about the immediate bounce he could give a crew, taking a team that had literally turned on Justin and bringing them to their first All-Ireland appearance in 45 years.

His first year with Clare wasn’t stellar (though he did win them promotion and then in championship made sure Dalo’s Dubs that marched into Cusack Park didn’t march out of it with a win) but in his second he won the ultimate.

In Wexford he instantly won them promotion, beat Kilkenny in the Championship and qualified for the county’s first Leinster final since Galway had entered the province.

Everywhere he’s gone, he’s given the place a bump and eventually some silverware – a Munster, a Leinster, a league, even the All-Ireland.

Watching Wexford labour as they have all year, in keeping with their form prior to the Fitzgerald era (bar an exception of a season like 2014), we couldn’t have been the only people thinking over the weekend that perhaps it was underappreciated just how fine a coaching job he did there.

Only in 2020, when they were dismal against both Galway in Leinster and Clare in the qualifiers, did they fail to raise a gallop or offer nothing to the championship; even in 2021, when all they beat was Laois, they contributed massively to cracking games against both Kilkenny and Clare. They took serious beating because in their manager they had someone who is as serious about the game as you can find.

You have to think if there is anything about this group of Waterford players that there is a response – and a win – in them this weekend. To go winless in a round-robin Munster championship, as they were under Derek McGrath in 2018, is unfortunate. To be so flat in a fourth would be criminal.

In his second book, At All Costs, there is a line Fitzgerald used in his chapter about Clare in 2013: “A hurt team is a dangerous team.” Waterford have to be hurt after such a dismal outing in Cork. Fitzgerald must be smarting too. About how there is now a school of thought that not only was he the wrong fit for Waterford this time but that his time at this level may be up.

Fitzgerald has beaten some old teams of his. In 2010 and 2013 he was the victor in Clare-Waterford championship clashes, even though the one that’s most remembered from those years was the one he lost in 2012 and John Mullane and Eoin Kelly gleefully celebrated in front of Fitzgerald.

In 2016 he was also the victor in a national league final replay between the sides, Clare’s first time in 38 years winning that trophy, though Waterford would avenge that defeat by winning a red-circle-the-date first round Munster championship clash between the counties. All in all he’s lost six of eight championship clashes coaching against a team he played for or coached.

He’s due one. He needs one. A win for Desperate Davy in the Davy Derby.