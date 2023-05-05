Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

More pain ahead for mortgage holders as interest relief off the table: Ministers are extremely reluctant to reintroduce mortgage interest relief, despite warnings that many homeowners can expect further pain in the months ahead. >>READ MORE.

More than 900 young people expelled from schools in the last six years: The expulsion of more than 900 young people in the last six years has prompted calls for a closer analysis of what should only be “last resort” disciplinary action. >>READ MORE.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare their ammunition at the frontline positions near Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Government may pay Ukrainians social welfare to encourage them to return home: The Government is to explore paying social welfare to Ukrainians as a way of encouraging them to return home when the temporary protection directive ends. >>READ MORE.

Dog who 'savaged' jogger in Clare to return to 'doggie school' for more training, judge rules: A judge has ruled that a dog who "savaged" the leg of a jogger in an attack is to return to "doggie school" for further training. >>READ MORE.

Police officers stand guard on a road in the village of Dubona, some 50 kilometres south of Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 5, 2023, as they block the road near the scene of a Thursday night attack. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Serbia: Eight killed in second mass shooting in days, with attacker on the run: At least eight people have been killed and 13 people have been injured in a drive-by style shooting south of Belgrade on Thursday night, Serbian state media reported. >>READ MORE.

Cork Airport to return to pre-covid numbers two years ahead of schedule: Cork Airport recorded strong passenger numbers in April, with 250,030 travellers arriving and departing from the airport. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Patrick Horgan. Picture: ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Horgan, Harnedy and Lehane: Cork's old brigade still marching tall: When the county and beyond were at a loss to predict his first team, Pat Ryan spearheaded his attack with the triumvirate of his grand elders. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: I don't like cars - we should fine unnecessary driving: Here's the carrot-and-stick approach to transport sustainability. >>READ MORE.

The River to Edge Of Town: Bruce Springsteen's eight essential albums: Bruce Springsteen's best albums may be a matter of debate - not least Born In The USA - but we've made a top eight list with the help of some Irish afficionados Ed Power >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Dull this morning with further rain over the northern half of the country.

The rain will gradually clear, with sunny spells and showers following from the south, some heavy and possibly thundery, with spot flooding possible. Highs of 14C to 18C with light to moderate southerly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

