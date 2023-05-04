Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

High Court settlement ends decade-long battle for family of Calum Geary: The family of profoundly deaf boy Calum Geary has settled their High Court battle and revealed the toll a decade-long fight for his education has had on them. >>READ MORE.

Artist impression of the Carrigtwohill 'Kildare Village' style retail outlet.

€100m plan for East Cork outlet centre 'back on track' yet again: The company behind plans for a €100m-plus retail outlet in East Cork is determined to press ahead with the centre, despite legal setbacks. >>READ MORE.

Weekly wages down by €76 due to inflation: Real weekly ages have dropped by €76 over the past two years due to rising inflation, according to new research from Unite trade union. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Why we need a Day Mayor to give Cork a good environmental vibe: The environment is a big part of everybody’s sense of a city, and there are interesting candidates for improvement in this sector. >>READ MORE.

Con Murphys Menswear bows out of Patrick Street after 91 years: IT’S the end of an era for one of Cork’s oldest menswear stores as Con Murphys prepares to cease trading after 91 years in business. >>READ MORE.

Cork City manager Colin Healy after the loss to Bohemians. Picture: ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Colin Healy quits as Cork City boss: Colin Healy has ended his near three-year spell as Cork City boss after a disappointing return of two wins from 13 matches in their Premier Division return. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Is €10 enough of a tip for great service? What services do I need to tip for?: Tipping is a bit of a grey area in Ireland. We don’t have a tipping culture anywhere near like America where it’s very clear that you must tip. In Ireland, it's a bit of an unknown. >>READ MORE.

Is your fridge a vegetable graveyard? How to store veg to make them last longer: Fruit and vegetables are like families – some members get along better than others. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cool and rather breezy as rain slowly extends northwards with some sunny spells further north of the country early on today, where it will stay dry till late afternoon.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually moving up from the south - some heavy bursts likely.

Cooler than recent days with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C or 15C.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.