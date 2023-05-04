Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, May 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Cool and rather breezy as rain slowly extends northwards with some sunny spells further north of the country early on today, where it will stay dry till late afternoon.
Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually moving up from the south - some heavy bursts likely.
Cooler than recent days with highest temperatures of 11C to 14C or 15C.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.