Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 2

Tánaiste Micheál Martin. File Picture: Careth Chaney/Collins Photos

Martin: Government and private sector must be 'clear-eyed' about China's objectives: The Government and private sector need to be "realistic" and "clear-eyed" about China's strategic objectives and their implications for Ireland, the Tánaiste will warn today.

Ireland touted as 'ideal launching site' for new spaceport: Ireland is an "ideal launching site" for a spaceport and it is of "paramount importance" that the State invest in the area given EU efforts to build up its own defence of space, a former senior army officer has said.

Owen Reidy: Irish trade union movement's place is in Europe: The trade union movement must start to take its engagement and relationship with European institutions much more seriously, writes Owen Reidy.

Chaplains criticise practice of imprisoning people with mental illness: Chaplains have widely criticised the practice of imprisoning people with mental illness, often in wholly unsuitable environments.

Some radiation therapists work an extra four hours a day due to staffing shortfall: A radiation therapist has sounded the alarm about the future provision of the vital cancer treatment amid a 30% shortfall in staffing.

Swimming pool, tennis club, schools - €395k Ballinlough home is in family-friendly neighbourhood: No 58 Beechwood Park is a solid home with scope for expansion.

Pádraic Maher pictured at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series 2023. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Pádraic Maher happy to park wedding celebrations for now: Tipperary selector Pádraic Maher has admitted he's happy to park his wedding celebrations to focus fully on Saturday's Munster SHC showdown with Cork.

10 TV shows coming up in May: White House Plumbers, Queen Charlotte...: Eurovision and Charles' Coronation, as well as a series on Ireland's missing women are among the other big hitters.

Succession recap: Kendall and Roman Roy feel the urge to act like big boys: Episode six has the Roy brothers taking some fairly drastic decisions, as Shiv and Matsson flirt with collaboration, and Tom goes way beyond mere flirting.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Roo Materson of Schull surfing the high seas at the Warren Beach in West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Today will be mostly dry today with spells of hazy sunshine developing as the day goes on. Cloud will build across Connacht and Munster later in the afternoon and evening, bringing patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle to Atlantic coastal areas. Highest temperatures today will range from 13C to 17C degrees.

