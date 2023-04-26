Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk:

Grandmother attacked and sexually assaulted after night out in Waterford: A grandmother who was attacked and sexually assaulted as she walked home on a night out in Waterford has said she was left for dead by her assailants. >>READ MORE.

Drew Harris rejects GRA claims about bullying in An Garda Síochána: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has denied that bullying is a problem in the force, despite allegations that rank and file gardaí are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to toxic workplace cultures. >>READ MORE.

Tim McNulty: Radical measures required to address chronic housing shortage: 'We must prevent a haemorrhage of skilled workers by permitting the immediate residential use of the two upper stories of approved suitable commercial buildings across the country,' writes Tim McNulty. >>READ MORE.

Safety audit sought at Stryker plants following two incidents: A full safety audit at Stryker’s plants in East Cork is being sought after one of the sites was evacuated yesterday. >>READ MORE.

'The Stardust fire ripped through the core of our beings': families tell inquest of ongoing grief: 'Like a tornado, the Stardust fire ripped through the core of our beings, wreaking havoc and utter devastation in its wake, leaving nothing untouched, be it our home, our lives, our relationships, our education, our future, our outlook on life, in fact, our everything.' >>READ MORE.

Staff shortages threaten Ireland's anticipated tourism boom: Hospitality operators have hotly anticipated a tourism boom this summer, but there’s a problem. Ireland’s largest indigenous industry may not have enough people to serve the number of holidaymakers expected in the coming months. >>READ MORE.

Barry O'Fynn of Cork breaking between Limerick players Sean Morrissey and Conor Bickford during their Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship match at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan

Strong finish carries Cork over the line to secure final berth: Dara Ferland’s 34th-minute goal looked to have given Limerick a grip (1-10 to 0-11), but Cork outscored their opponents nine/four from there to the end. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: When was the last time you checked your moles?: We all have moles, but do you know how to check them? Jennifer Rock guides you through it. >>READ MORE.

What grandparents would love to tell their adult children about parenting: It can be challenging to keep mum when you believe your grandchildren are not being raised correctly. But it's best to take a collaborative rather than critical approach with their parents if you want to keep the communication channels open. >>READ MORE.

Mountain Sheep graze and wander around the lakeside at Gougane Barra in Cork. Picture: David Creedon

There will be sunny spells to start over the eastern half of the country this morning with mostly cloudy conditions elsewhere, along with patchy light rain or showers.

By the afternoon, it will have become mostly cloudy with limited sunny spells for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C and 14C degrees.

