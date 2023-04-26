Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk:
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
The Skin Nerd: When was the last time you checked your moles?: We all have moles, but do you know how to check them? Jennifer Rock guides you through it.
There will be sunny spells to start over the eastern half of the country this morning with mostly cloudy conditions elsewhere, along with patchy light rain or showers.
By the afternoon, it will have become mostly cloudy with limited sunny spells for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures today will range between 9C and 14C degrees.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.