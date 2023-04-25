Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Welfare recipients to receive €200 cost-of-living payment this week: Around 1.3m people, including pensioners and lone parents, are set to receive cost-of-living supports from this week. >>READ MORE.

A first plane evacuating French diplomats, European nationals and other countries has just landed in Djibouti, a country in the Horn of Africa, bordered by Somalia to the south, on Tuesday April 24, 2023.

Irishwoman had to beg Sudan fighters not to kill her husband: An Irishwoman who had to beg a firing squad to spare her husband’s life will be among those flown home from Sudan, as fierce fighting leaves at least 100 other Irish citizens still at risk. >>READ MORE.

Fine Gael's Michael Creed to retire as TD: Michael Creed has told a private Fine Gael meeting that he would not be contesting the next general election. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: We have an epidemic of sexual violence on our hands: It is men who have created the systems and the rules and the culture and the mores that belittle and demean women. >>READ MORE.

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden to confirm run for second term in White House: US President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his run for re-election on Tuesday by asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job”. >>READ MORE.

Cork teenager's song in honour of friend who died by suicide goes global: The mother of a teenager who died by suicide has urged radio stations to play a new emotion-filled song written in his memory by his best friend which she believes could help someone in crisis and those left behind. >>READ MORE.

GOAL-HUNGRY: Jake Morris of Tipperary, 19, scores his side's third goal during the Munster SHC round 1 match against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Kieran Shannon: View from the terraces - Tipp lay down early marker: Markers are set early, especially with the first entanglement of those two eternal tango partners: the corner back and the corner forward. >>READ MORE.

Meditation can physically alter your brain - here's how to start the habit: As mindfulness has increased in popularity in recent years, we would expect to have a firm grasp on the concept, but it is perhaps not as understood as one would expect. >>READ MORE.

As their father is being prepared for burial, the Roys are trying to sell GoJo to Matsson.

Succession recap: Iceman cometh as Roys rock up in Norway: In episode five, the grieving siblings head to meet Matsson, the eccentric tech-bro who almost manages to make the Roys look normal. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cold and sunny to begin with some frost. Cloud will gradually build with a few well-scattered showers developing.

Outbreaks of rain will push into the southwest in turn later in the evening. Highest temperatures of 8C to 12C, best values in the west, all in just light southeasterly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

