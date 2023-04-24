Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Pressure on Government for external judge-led Gsoc probe: Pressure is mounting on the Government to instigate an external, judge-led investigation amid concerns over the integrity of the Gsoc, the Garda watchdog. >>READ MORE.

Development levies to be waived in bid to speed up housing supply: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is set to temporarily waive residential development levies to cut costs for developers in a bid to urgently increase housing supply. >>READ MORE.

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Irish citizens among those evacuated from Sudan by Spanish government: A number of Irish citizens are among 100 people evacuated from Sudan by the Spanish Government. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Gsoc investigator partying with The Monk screams 'Gubu': Those guarding the gardaí have questions to answer and an independent inquiry must be held swiftly, it results made public. >>READ MORE.

Cork girl, 10, misses out on school for 100 days: Leah Forde was sent home in October — her ‘crime’, a rare chromosome disorder resulting in severe developmental delay. >>READ MORE.

At their temporary premises on the Griffith College campus on Wellington Road, Principal of Cork Educate Together Secondary School Colm O'Connor, pupils and staff looking forward to their new school in Douglas, for which the Department of Education has lodged a planning application. Picture Dan Linehan

Cork school hopes for green light after seven-year wait for planning: The nervous wait is almost over for Cork Educate Together Secondary School which expects to receive a long-awaited planning decision on its permanent school building on Monday. >>READ MORE.

Jim Power: Housing is in crisis, but we still must spend wisely: There will always be the temptation to waste money — that is always a risk when the coffers are overflowing. >>READ MORE.

JOYFUL TIMES: Galway’s manager Padraic Joyce celebrates with his daughter Jodie and son Charlie. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Looking at Galway in a different light to before: While Shane Walsh was slightly off colour, Damien Comer and Ian Burke were excellent. The return of Burke could prove to be a masterstroke from Joyce. >>READ MORE.

Succession: The pleasure of the billionaire Roy family's pain: The grimly compelling and gross familial dysfunction of Succession is deliciously addictive. >>READ MORE.

House Of The Dragon and This Is Going To Hurt dominate Bafta TV Craft Awards: Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon and BBC dark comedy This Is Going To Hurt swept the Bafta Television Craft Awards, scooping three prizes apiece. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy and damp to start with showery rain across much of the east and midlands in particular.

Some thundery downpours are also possible but by midday the showers will become isolated with brighter spells, gradually developing through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 8C to 11C in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.