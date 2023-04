Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

New York City broke a temperature record from the 1970s as Central Park reached 32C in the middle of what should be spring weather. File picture: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Record temperatures point to likely extreme heatwaves this summer: Europe’s leading scientists have warned “alarming” climate change will lead to heatwaves becoming longer and heat stress threatening lives, following the continent’s warmest ever recorded summer. >>READ MORE.

One third of students have 'serious financial problems' - new report: One-third of students in universities and colleges have said they have “serious” financial problems, according to a new survey by the Higher Education Authority (HEA). >>READ MORE.

Robin Power: One of Ireland’s earliest property developers who cut deals with the likes of Donald Trump: One of Ireland’s earliest and most influential property developers Robin Power, who cut deals with the likes of Donald Trump and created some of the country’s most iconic buildings, has died following a protracted illness. >>READ MORE.

Cork's South Ring Road to close for installation of a pedestrian bridge: A key section of Cork’s busiest road, the N40 South Ring Road, will be shut down overnight on Thursday to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian bridge. >>READ MORE.

Plant explosion victim continues to fight for his life in hospital: The family of a father of three young children are maintaining a bedside vigil as he fights for his life following the industrial accident at a Stryker plant in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Montenotte's Hyde Park House and Clifton Convalescent Home to house Ukrainian refugees: Two landmark Montenotte properties with historic links to some of Cork’s wealthiest business dynasties are being evaluated for use as housing for Ukrainian refugees. >>READ MORE.

History may judge snooker loopy protestors kindly: It’s welcome news for the dear old game of snooker that it is still considered high profile enough to be disrupted by militant protest movements. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Joe Biden is right - family is everything: "Having just finished a book on the importance of family, Biden’s words had a profound impact on me," writes Richard Hogan. >>READ MORE.

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 13: Spring is coming..., Roger Doyle/Operating Theatre: Having undertaken a body of work in contemporary composition in the late 1970s, Dublin musician Roger Doyle was among the first in Ireland to come to terms with the rise of electronic instrumentation and workstations. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Dry and sunny today. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in a moderate to fresh easterly breeze.

Tonight will be dry and clear. Lowest temperatures between 2 and 5 degrees

