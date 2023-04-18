Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Ombudsman finds HSE did not reimburse legitimate claims for treatment abroad: The HSE has been refusing to reimburse often elderly and vulnerable patients’ legitimate costs for going abroad to seek treatment because they couldn't get the operations here, the Ombudsman has found. >>READ MORE.

The national demand management strategy, once completed, will propose legislation and potential new taxes aimed at reducing car usage in the future.

New taxes to form part of strategy aimed at reducing car usage: New taxes are expected to form part of a strategy to reduce car usage being developed by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. >>READ MORE.

Tánaiste ‘deeply concerned’ after Irish diplomat attacked in Sudan: The Irish EU ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, has been attacked in his home in Khartoum. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: There would always be a ray of hope if Pat Magner was on your side: You may not have heard of Pat. If you were from Cork, mind you, and took an interest in what was going on around you, you would have. >>READ MORE.

Polish man jailed for pushing Cork garda to ground: A judge sentencing a man for pushing a member of An Garda Síochána to the ground during a disturbance in Douglas village, Cork, said: “It has to stop — it doesn’t do any good for society.” >>READ MORE.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch leaving the Special Criminal Court after been acquitted of murdering David Byrne on Monday. Picture: Colin Keegan

Hutch walks free after 52-day trial and 140 witnesses: Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch wakes up a free man today after he was found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne following one of the country’s most explosive criminal trials. >>READ MORE.

Vladimir Putin visits Russian troops in occupied Ukraine: The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

POINTING THE WAY: Tipperary manager Liam Cahill. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Liam Cahill: Progress made but Tipp must get something from Ennis: As Liam Cahill well knows, progress is measured in championship but he is able to claim Tipperary’s stock has risen since he took over. >>READ MORE.

A Titanic trip to Belfast - if it's good enough for Joe Biden...: Esther McCarthy on must-dos if you're going on a family adventure to buzzing Belfast >>READ MORE.

Authors at Cork World Book fest pick their favourite books: Joseph O’Connor, Sara Baume and others select their favourite read of all time, and a recent book that's also impressed them. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Low cloud, mist and fog will clear most places this morning giving way to a mostly dry and sunny day with just a slight chance of showers.

Moderate easterly breezes will keep temperatures in the east between 11C and 15C, but reaching 16C to 18C further west.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

