Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Low cloud, mist and fog will clear most places this morning giving way to a mostly dry and sunny day with just a slight chance of showers.
Moderate easterly breezes will keep temperatures in the east between 11C and 15C, but reaching 16C to 18C further west.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.