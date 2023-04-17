Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 17

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Paediatric ICU needed for Cork as family share tragic story: Calls are being made for paediatric intensive care facilities for Cork after the parents of a girl who died following a Strep A infection highlighted how their daughter had to be taken to Dublin for treatment when critically ill. >>READ MORE.

Councils were not informed of funding for extra vacant homes officers: Cork County Council was never officially informed that extra funding for vacant homes officers is available, despite being told by a Government minister to “get the finger out” in applying for the funding. >>READ MORE.

Ikea plan-and-order outlet opens in Cork: Ikea's new plan-and-order outlet will open its doors in the Douglas Village shopping centre this morning. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Collective silence spared sexual aggressors like Brendan Behan: Long before MeToo made it possible to speak about sexual assault, Brendan Behan is alleged to have attempted to rape publicist Letty Cottin Pogrebin. >>READ MORE.

The attack team that killed David Byrne in the Regency Hotel were in and out in six minutes. File picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

As Hutch awaits verdict, what do we know of the six-minute attack and a trial six years in the making?: With plenty of evidence in the form of eyewitness statements, audio recordings, CCTV footage, and phone records heard and seen over 52 days, Sean Murray recaps on the trial of the fatal attack as we approach its seventh anniversary. >>READ MORE.

Housebuilding activity drags construction recovery, new report shows: Housebuilding activity increased slightly in March, but remains in contraction territory, slowing the overall recovery of the construction industry which has battled several economic challenges in the last three years. >>READ MORE.

OUTPOURING: Conor McManus of Monaghan celebrates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final against Tyrone at O'Neill's Healy Park. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: If this is what lies ahead, we are in for some entertainment: Tyrone and Monaghan was a brilliantly entertaining game of football. Both teams went at it, abandoning sweepers as the game went on and the game took on a chaotic shape. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: He lets our new puppy sleep in the bedroom and it's killing our sex life: My boyfriend and I recently got a new puppy (largely at his behest; I'm not a massive dog lover), which he's insisting must sleep in the bedroom until he has settled - which is killing our sex life. I feel like he is prioritising the dog over me, but he says I just can't stand not being the centre of attention. It's making me resent them both. >>READ MORE.

What causes tinnitus - and what can I do if I have it?: Geraldine Walsh explores how those suffering from tinnitus can manage their symptoms and stress in different ways. >>READ MORE.

Mostly cloudy early this morning but low cloud, mist and fog will break up through the morning leaving another pleasant day of sunny spells, while a scattering of showers will also develop, mostly during the afternoon hours.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 18C, best in the midwest away from onshore breezes along southern and eastern coasts in light to moderate southeast breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

