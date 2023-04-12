Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, April 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examinernewsdesk.

US President Joe Biden leaves RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, for his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire





Joe Biden lands in Ireland in visit aimed at ensuring peace on the island holds: Mr Biden landed in Belfast on Air Force One on Tuesday evening, greeted by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a speech at the city's Ulster University on Wednesday. >>READ MORE.

Cork County Council pays out more than €5.6m in footpath compensation claims: One of the biggest local authorities in the country has paid out more than €5.6m in compensation related to injuries sustained on footpaths over the past four years. >>READ MORE.

President Biden, could I have just six minutes of your time to discuss my husband’s death?: Naoise Connolly Ryan's husband Mick Ryan and 156 others were killed when a Boeing 737 Max crashed six minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019. >>READ MORE.

Reforming teacher training could see an extra 2,400 teachers in the system within a year: More than 2,400 teachers could be brought into the education system in a year if the Government reformed the way they are trained, according to the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI. >>READ MORE.

'Entire community is gutted': Funeral arrangements for first Galway crash victim confirmed: A "dark cloud" has descended on the community of Headford, Co Galway following the death of two teenagers in a tragic road accident on Monday. >>READ MORE.

IMF: Irish GDP to grow 5.6% but Germany and Britain set to contract: Ireland’s economy will power ahead this year despite major economies in Europe facing contraction, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast. >>READ MORE.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw after last night's game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Pauw 'hurt' but full of hope after Brosnan error costs Ireland in the US: An error from goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan cost Ireland dearly as their two-match Stateside tour ended on a losing note in St. Louis on Tuesday night. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Home schooling isn't the answer for anxious children: "Children crave difference and diversity. It is how they learn. The different perspectives that an Irish classroom offers children is so vitally important for their healthy maturation.">>READ MORE.

Aladdin Sane, 50 years on: A deep dive inside Bowie's great album: Released in 1973, the album of 'The Jean Genie' saw Bowie emerge with a harder sound, and an iconic cover with a surprise Irish connection. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Roo Materson, Schull surfing the high seas at the Warren Beach in West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Today looks set to be very windy, with strong to gale force northwest winds developing countrywide and some severe or damaging gusts possible.

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times, with local downpours and the chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms. It will brighten up from the west through the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and just isolated showers following. Maximum temperatures today will reach just 6C to 8C in Ulster and north Leinster, but 9C to 11C elsewhere

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

