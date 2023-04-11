Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Dry and bright to start in many places. Rain in the southwest will spread northwards and become widespread by early afternoon.
There will be heavy downpours in places during the afternoon and evening. A clearance to showers will follow later into Connacht and Munster.
Blustery with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering west. Turning windy later this afternoon and evening in parts of the east, south and midlands with strong and gusty winds developing for a time.
Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.