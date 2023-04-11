Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said: 'We know that hospitals will experience pressure coming into Tuesday morning'. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

14,500 people left A&E without treatment in January and February: While the figure represents a drop on 2022, it is an increase of over 2,000 on the pre-pandemic months of January and February 2020. >>READ MORE.

'Dark cloud' over Galway community after two teens killed in road collision: The single car collision occurred on Monday at approximately 5.45am on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford. >>READ MORE.

Annmarie O'Connor's podcast hears how people are living their best life with Parkinson's disease: A new five-episode podcast series focusing on Parkinson’s disease in Ireland has been released by Parkinson’s disease advocate Annmarie O’Connor and the Irish Examiner to coincide with World Parkinson’s Day. >>READ MORE.

Minister to announce 14 degree programmes available outside CAO system: Students can apply to the 14 new degree programmes, which will begin in a further education college before transitioning to a university or a technological university, from July. >>READ MORE.

Prisoner's ear bitten off in Cork Prison assault: The attack is believed to have occurred sometime between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Easter Sunday evening, when it is believed one inmate attacked his cellmate. >>READ MORE.

Joe Biden ‘very excited’ about Ireland trip, White House says: Mr Biden will then head to Ulster University to speak about the “tremendous progress” since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago. >>READ MORE.

What next for Cork and Mayo after provincial losses?: And now for the wait. Knocked out of their provincial championships this past weekend, nine counties must lick their wounds and sit tight. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Many parents ask me for advice on 'leapfrogging' in junior sports: It’s questionable that any coach who replaces a child with a player from a younger age-group team, knowing that it’s damaging to the older child, should be coaching children in the first place. >>READ MORE.

Succession recap: Shocking twist as Logan Roy bows out in brilliant episode: Episode three of Succession produced an unexpected turn of events. >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP

Dry and bright to start in many places. Rain in the southwest will spread northwards and become widespread by early afternoon.

There will be heavy downpours in places during the afternoon and evening. A clearance to showers will follow later into Connacht and Munster.

Blustery with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering west. Turning windy later this afternoon and evening in parts of the east, south and midlands with strong and gusty winds developing for a time.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.